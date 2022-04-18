Langley seniors invited to Elvis-tribute concert with a gospel theme

Seating is limited so tickets must be reserved in advance

An inspirational afternoon of gospel music is in the works for Langley seniors.

The free afternoon concert next Wednesday features Steve ‘Elvis Elite’ Elliott, a local performer who has had a successful career as an Elvis tribute artist since winning an Elvis tribute contest in 2004.

Gospel music holds a special place in Steve’s heart, and he believes it held a special place in Elvis’ heart as well.

“Back in the early days, his mom took him to the Baptist church,” Steve said. “That’s where he was exposed to gospel music. By the age of 10, he knew all the songs.” Steve also notes that of all the songs he recorded, the only ones that won Grammy Awards were his gospel songs.

The show is on Wednesday, April 20, from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. at Town and Field Church, 20719 48th Ave.

“It’s a free event, for seniors only, and we’re expecting a full house,” said Janice Miller, marketing manager for the show’s sponsors.

The show is sponsored by Magnolia Gardens and Sunridge Gardens Seniors Communities.

“Steve is a very popular performer, and most seniors haven’t had an opportunity to hear this kind of live music and sing along in a very long time. The songs are so comforting and so uplifting. After a long season of struggling, it’s time to celebrate,” she added.

The show is for seniors ages 65 and older; however, exceptions will be made for those providing assistance so a senior can attend. Tickets can be reserved by calling Sunridge Gardens at 604-510-5091.

Miller advised those who have tickets to plan to come early.

“It’s open seating,” she said. “The doors open at 1 p.m.”

More information is available at briacommunities.com/gospel.

