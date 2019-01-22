Langley serves as backdrop to pair of competing short films

In the 20th annual Crazy8s Film competition, two of six producers will be filming in Langley.

A filmmaking competition once again brings its producers and cast to Langley – even though none of the finalists are from this community.

For 20 years now, Crazy8s Film Society has been promoting the work of emerging artists with its filmmaking contest.

This year’s competition began in November with more than 200 applicants pitching their ideas for a short film.

The six finalists were unveiled earlier this month, and begin production on Feb. 8.

From there, they’ll have just eight days to shoot, edit, and post their films, with $1,000 cash and significant in-kind assistance generously provided by the local film community – plus new this year an extra $500 from Creative BC for film festival submissions.

Publicist Owen Cameron said a few of the teams will be in Langley filming.

The first is The Mirror, a teen thriller directed by Nessa Aref.

This film, written by Aref and Alysson Halland and produced by Madeleine Davis, is the story of Olivia, who finds her and her friends in an abandoned house with a strange spinning mirror where the people in the room with her may not be the same ones in the reflection.

Meanwhile Michael Vidler is directing Unkept. This is a story written by Vidler and Pawan Deol, and tells the story of a young Sikh boy with a turban who makes an irreversible decision to fit in with his baseball team.

The completed films will be screened Feb. 23 at the Crazy8s gala screening.

