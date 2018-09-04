VIDEO: Langley singer returns to ‘default’ position

Country star Dallas Smith hits the road again this fall with the resurrected rock band, Default.

Once the frontman for Default, Langley country music star Dallas Smith is joining the band for a reunion tour this fall. (Langley Advance files)

Langley musician Dallas Smith is a swinger of sorts, as apparent by today’s announcement.

The 40-year-old Walnut Grove country artist is returning to his musical roots in the rock genre, as the frontman for the iconic Canadian band Default.

The multi-award-winning, platinum-certified Canadian rock band, Default, announced it will reunite and return to the road this fall, joining Stone Temple Pilots and Seether on their national Canadian co-headline tour.

And Smith, a multi-platinum, award-winning entertainer on the country music scene, will once again be at the helm of this four-piece band.

Kinda sorta got a big unexpected announcement tomorrow morning. — Dallas Smith (@dallassmith) September 4, 2018

Kicking off Oct. 23 in Penticton, the tour will travel west to east with dates in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, and Nova Scotia.

Not a chance https://t.co/aWAnWbEVvD — Dallas Smith (@dallassmith) September 4, 2018

After forming in Vancouver in 1999, Default began their meteoric rise with the release of their debut album The Fallout. With the success of #1 singles Deny and Wasting My Time, which also hit the Top 15 in the U.S. and #2 on the mainstream rock chart respectively, The Fallout earned the band the 2002 JUNO Award for best new group and, having sold over one million copies south of the border, platinum certification in both the United States and Canada.

Their gold-certified sophomore release, Elocation, garnered a nomination for best rock album at the 2005 JUNO Awards and follow-up One Thing Remains spawned the #1 hit Count on Me.

Smith has released 14 Rock Radio singles, including three #1 hits, eight Top 10’s and two Top 15 tracks, including two from their final release Comes and Goes, before amicably disbanding in 2013.

Smith recently celebrated his fifth career #1 and fourth consecutive chart topper as a solo artist with the irresistible hit Sleepin’ Around on both the Nielsen BDS and Mediabase Country radio charts.

With the tracks success, he also became the first and only Canadian country artist in the Nielsen BDS era to have four consecutive #1 singles from the same album, topping the three from Shania Twain’s Come On Over. He also tied Twain for the most #1 songs by a Canadian country artist in the Nielsen BDS era with five.

In March of 2018, Smith teamed up with fellow multi-platinum country superstar Terri Clark to deliver the electrifying Top 5 single/duet One Drink Ago.

Smith joined Clark (who holds the honour of being the only female Canadian member of the legendary Grand Ole Opry), twice on the iconic stage to perform the hit single.

Winner of three 2017 CCMA Awards and nominated for four 2018 CCMA Awards this year, Smith recently released a brand new single, Make ‘Em Like You that is currently climbing the charts at a rapid pace.

DEFAULT 2018 CANADIAN TOUR DATES

Oct. 23 – Penticton’s South Okanagan Events Center ^

Oct. 25 – Dawson Creek’s Encana Events Center ^

Oct. 26 – Edmonton’s Shaw Conference Centre (26th annual Halloween Horror) ^

Oct. 27 – Calgary’s Grey Eagle Showroom ^

Oct. 30 – Saskatoon’s SaskTel Centre ^

Oct. 31 – Regina’s Evraz Place ^

Nov. 1 – Winnipeg’s Bell MTS Place ^

Nov. 6 – Sudbury’s Community Arena*

Nov. 7 – London’s Budweiser Gardens*

Nov. 8 – Peterborough’s Memorial Center*

Nov. 10 – Oshawa, ON @ Tribute Communities Centre*

Nov. 11 – St Catherines’ Meridian Center (2900)*

Nov 13 Kitchener, ON @ Center In The Square*

Nov. 15 – Laval’s Place Bell*

Nov. 16 – Moncton’s Casino New Brunswick*

^with Stone Temple Pilots, Seether & Age of Days

*with Stone Temple Pilots & Seether