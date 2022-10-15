Langley society brings a candlelit performance to get people groovy

Wayne Rempel and Joel Dietrich are the frontmen for the tribute band Byrd Dawg. (Special to Langley Advance Times)

With Thanksgiving memories still fresh, as well as Halloween and other festivals like Diwali just around the corner, the rest of October is surely the time to get groovy. Locally, people can get this opportunity to dance and enjoy music at the historic community hall of Fort Langley on Friday, Oct. 28.

Langley’s Creative Compass Society is bringing its fourth performance of the year as part of the Myles of Smiles Fall Music Series, and yes, there will be a dance floor.

Taking the stage would be two local artists, Wayne Rempel and Joel Dietrich, who will present a tribute to two iconic duos – the Everly Brothers and Simon & Garfunkel.

Rempel and Dietrich both grew up listening to the harmonies of the 1950s. Playing together in bands for several years, they discovered their mutual love for singing and harmonizing. They read about Simon & Garfunkel, The Beatles, The Beach Boys and many other artists claiming to be influenced by Don and Phil Everly.

“Excitement grew as we began to develop an acoustic tribute to the two duos who fit so well together,” commented Rempel.

Brigitte Seib, president of the society, described the scheduled performance as ” a re-creation of a historical musical era and a trip down memory lane.”

“On Friday the historic hall will come alive with the blended harmonies of Wayne and Joel,” she commented.

The local duo are the frontmen for the tribute band Byrd Dawg, who have “perfected” the harmonies of Don and Phil Everly as well as Paul Simon and Art Garfunkel.

Doors will open at 7 p.m., and music is scheduled to start at 8 p.m. with an intimate candlelit performance within the walls of the 1931 ballroom. Tickets are available online for $15 at www.creative-compass.com or at the door for $20, if available.

Myles of Smiles Fall Music Series is an initiative by the Creative Compass Society to offer soulful evenings every fourth Friday of the month. The series is brought to the community by a partnership between two local organizations – the creative Compass Society and the Fort Langley Community Improvement Society.

The music series, launched to “spread the joy of music,” includes weekly open mic nights at Veggie Bobs every Thursday. The project is supported by the Fort Langley Community Improvement Society, the Township of Langley and the provincial government.

Those looking for more opportunities to celebrate festivals and life, in general, should stay tuned as Creative Compass plans to invite a dance band in November this year.

Fort Langley Community Hall is located at 9167 Glover Rd. For more information, people can email info@creative-compass.com.

Creative Compass is a non-profit organization bringing music, theatre and culture into the community of Fort Langley since 2018. The community improvement society was established in 1924 to take care of the historic treasure known as the Fort Langley Community Hall.

