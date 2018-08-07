Langley’s own country music star Dallas Smith is partnering up with his friend and fellow musician, Chad Brownlee, for the sixth annual Boys of Fall Charity Golf Tournament. The event will also feature a private concert that evening featuring the boys and a few special guests.

Langley sound: It’s all about the music

There are a number of music events on tap in Langley in the coming days – this is just a sampling.

From a free night of music at Douglas Park on Friday, to a western hoedown benefiting people living with fibromyalgia on Saturday, and from a Bette Midler tribute concert next week, to a little star power shining on stage in the middle of a Langley golf course later this month – Langley is abuzz with music-oriented happenings.

.

Six Gun on stage

Among those musical events is a free evening of music in downtown Langley City this Friday.

Once again, You’ve Gotta Have Friends is hosting its monthly summer event called Boppin’ in the Park.

It’s an evening of music, dance, and interaction at the Spirit Square bandshell in Douglas Park (20550 Douglas Cres.), from 6 to 8 p.m.

This month’s Boppin’ in the Park features the musical stylings of Six Gun Romeo, a rock-a-billy band hailing from Langley.

.

Hoedown number 8

On the billboard for Saturday, Aug. 11, is another country-themed event.

The Fibromyalgia Well Spring Foundation is hosting its eighth annual Western Hoedown from 1 to 5:30 p.m., at 25039 8th Ave. in Aldergrove.

While this event includes kids games, silent auctions, and hotdogs and chili being served up, the feature is of the day is the live entertainment featuring Rick Chadwick, Nigel Tucker, and Darlene Cozart.

Admission is $10/adults, $5 for children six to 15 years, and free for kids younger than six. Tickets are available in advance at the fibromyalgia thrift shop in Aldergrove or by calling 778-278-3697.

This is a fundraiser for the fibromyalgia support groups in Langley, Aldergrove, Surrey, Chilliwack, and Abbtosford. Money is also earmarked for their hamper drive.

.

Tribute to a diva

And for those music lovers out there, how about a little Bette.

Rock.It Boy Entertainment is hosting a tribute to one of the best known divas in the music world.

This show, called Bette Rageous – Honouring Bette Midler, features Raven Blackwell at the Chief Sepass Theatre on Friday, Aug. 17.

Since 1970, Midler released 14 studio albums as a solo artist and became a legend with songs such as The Rose, Wind Beneath My Wings, and Boogie Woogie Bugle Boy.

Blackwell is honouring her music with a stage show featuring music and theatrics of this musical icon.

Tickets are $45 online at www.ticketmaster.ca, or by phone at 1-855-955-5000.

.

Dallas and Chad together again

For the sixth year running, country music star Dallas Smith from Langley, and his buddy Chad Brownlee (formerly of Langley) are back at Redwoods Golf Course for a little golf and song.

The duo are once again hosting their Boys of Fall Charity Golf Tournament. All proceeds go to the Basics for Babies program, and last year they managed to raise about $143,000 in one day.

This year’s event is on Tuesday, Aug. 21. And for those who aren’t into golf, or didn’t get their green fees in early enough, there’s still a chance to be part of the festivities.

The boys are once again performing a “private” concert after the shotgun tourney in the outdoor venue.

“Bring your chair, your blanket, and your favourite cowboy boots, and dance the night away,” organizers say. Tickets, if still available, are $75 and available online at www.boysoffallcharity.com.

 

Langley’s own country music star Dallas Smith is partnering up with his friend and fellow musician, Chad Brownlee, for the sixth annual Boys of Fall Charity Golf Tournament. The event will also feature a private concert that evening featuring the boys and a few special guests.

Langley’s own country music star Dallas Smith is partnering up with his friend and fellow musician, Chad Brownlee, for the sixth annual Boys of Fall Charity Golf Tournament. The event will also feature a private concert that evening featuring the boys and a few special guests.

Previous story
Star Calendar

Just Posted

Aldergrove Dodgers take BC title

Midget AA baseball team heads for California tournament, August 11-12

Langley sound: It’s all about the music

There are a number of music events on tap in Langley in the coming days – this is just a sampling.

VIDEO: Multi-vehicle crash closes Highway 1 eastbound in Langley

Accident happened just before the 248 Street overpass

‘I can’t believe she’s gone’: Loved ones pay tribute to Aaliyah Rosa

The seven-year-old girl was found dead in an apartment in late July

California dogs seek new homes at Langley adopt-a-thon

An estimated 200,000 dogs are euthanized each year in California

Video: 27 structures lost in ‘volatile’ northern B.C. wildfire

“We are continuing to see very volatile and aggressive fire behaviour on this fire,” says BC Wildfire Service.

B.C. man’s Tweet about painting over racist graffiti goes viral

Once a member of hate groups himself, Nick Cooper’s simple message had 350,000 likes in four days

Sexual assault victims often decide against giving rape kits to police: study

Across Canada, only 33 in every 1,000 cases of sexual assault are reported to the police

Great-grandmother hits the racetrack for 90th birthday celebration

To celebrate turning 89, she said she went skydiving

Cost to twin Trans Mountain pipeline now $1.9B higher, Kinder Morgan says

Financial documents now say the company expects a $9.3-billion price tag

Canadian laws could prevent emaciated killer whale from being treated

J50, also known as Scarlet, is one of 75 southern resident killer whales in B.C.’s coastal waters

B.C. red-light cameras now live around the clock

Red-light runners get tickets in the mail, speeders to be added later

Online outrage after driver filmed flicking cigarette butt onto median in B.C.

Hundreds of wildfires are currently burning in British Columbia

B.C. man charged after streaking at Seattle Mariners’ game

David McClearn of Vancouver was caught running naked across the baseball field last weekend

Most Read

  • Langley sound: It’s all about the music

    There are a number of music events on tap in Langley in the coming days – this is just a sampling.