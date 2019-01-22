Langley thespian performs in upcoming rom-com

(left to right) Mikayla Wust and Sue Backs perform in Gallery 7 Theatre’s production of Beau Jest by James Sherman. Courtesy Dianna Lewis Photography

Imaginary relationships, and family drama are the key components to Gallery 7 Theatre’s upcoming comedic production of James Sherman’s Beau Jest, with Langley resident Mikayla Wust taking the lead role.

“I like the chance to step into someone else’s shoes, to see the world from a new set of eyes, and to interact with people on a level that we don’t always get to in our day-to-day lives because theatre is heightened,” Wust explained.

Wust, who has lived in Murrayville for most of her life, graduated last spring with a bachelor of fine arts in acting from Trinity Western University, and is playing the role of Sarah Goldman in Beau Jest.

“She’s a young adult who is learning how to be an adult essentially. So she has very overbearing parents who want her to meet and marry a nice Jewish man, but she ends up falling in love with a guy who isn’t Jewish, and makes up a boyfriend to appease her parents. Throughout the story, the character is exploring what it means to have an adult relationship with her parents,” explained Wust.

According to Wust, the play touches on themes of family relationships, truth telling, and ownership of actions.

Wust said her reality is similar to the stage life of Sarah, as they both have parents that have given them “so much.”

“It’s a real honour to play this character who wants to please her family so much but doesn’t know how. So that’s where the fun comes in. There’s something so truthful in that and wanting our parents to be proud of us and the choices we are making. What I find really wonderful about playing her is this desire to want to make her family happy.”

A challenge for Wust has been navigating the “fine line” of comedy, since she said she’s done more tragedy performances than comedies.

“There’s comedic timing that goes into it. There’s keeping the truth of the story while still knowing the humour and breathing life into those moments because most humour extends from the awkward, the intense, or the painful even.”

Ten years ago, Wust found her love of theatre when she was in Grade 8 and joined theatre.

“From the very beginning I fell in love with it. In university I didn’t plan to go into theatre but I just couldn’t stay away.”

Ken Hildebrandt, Gallery 7 Theatre’s executive and artistic director, added Beau Jest is a “real charmer.”

‘Though set in the early ‘80s, it explores family dynamics in such a real and hilarious way that transcends the decades since the play was written. It’s about becoming our own person, about love, about the ties that bind people together. It celebrates faith and family, and it encourages being true to self and to others.”

Hildebrandt added the romantic comedy will “warm hearts, tickle the funny bone, and inspire some healthy conversation about family and being more secure in who you are.”

Playing Sarah’s pretend Jewish boyfriend is Keenan Marchand. Sarah’s brother Joel is played by Brady Moore, and her actual boyfriend Chris is played by James Lam. Sarah’s mother and father, Abe and Miriam Goldman, are played by Sue Backs and Andrew Abrahams.

Jessica Garden is directing the show.

Beau Jest runs on Jan. 25-26, Jan. 30 to Feb. 2, and Feb. 6 to 9 at 7:30 p.m. at the Abbotsford Community Arts Addition on 2329 Crescent Way., Abbotsford.

Some matinees are available on select dates.

For tickets and more information, visit www.gallery7theatre.com or call House of James at 604-852-3701.