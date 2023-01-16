Langley to host its first Greater Vancouver Food Truck Festival

A day of delicious food and entertainment for the whole family

The three-day Greater Vancouver Food truck Festival is coming to KPU on March 31. (Special to Langley Advance Times)

Langley community is in for a treat as the Greater Vancouver Food Truck Festival (GVFTF) has announced their second annual Food Truck Wars event, set to take place at Kwantlen Polytechnic University (KPU) Langley Campus from Friday, March 31 to Sunday, April 2.

The event will feature 45 food trucks each day, with a variety of talented entertainers, a shopping experience curated by the BC Shop Local marketplace, and site-wide beer provided by The Greater Vancouver Beer Truck in collaboration with the KPU Brew program.

Jason Faria, CEO of GVFTF, said the team is excited for the Food Truck Wars.

“After last year’s incredible experience, we’re battling it out again to award your favourite food truck champions,” he added.

The competition will be for following trophies: Best Between The Buns, Best Fusion, Best International, Best Plant-Based, Best Meat Sweats, Best Sweet Treat, and new this year, Best In Show, Best Taste, Customer Service, Presentation and Design, and Best Bang For your Buck.”

The event will feature live music and roaming entertainment, free activities, covered seating, buskers and more.

Admission is by donation in support of the KPU Alumni Association & BC Children’s Hospital Foundation.

The team will release additional events on Friday, Feb. 3.

People can purchase tickets at greatervanfoodtruckfest.com/events/foodtruckwars/ and also visit the same website for more event information.

Stay tuned with Langley Advance Times for more updates on the festival.

.

RELATED: Kwantlen First Nation celebrates food and culture at Salmon and Cranberry Harvest Celebration

READ MORE: Fort Langley museum grounds site for original art creation fostering healing and reconciliation

.