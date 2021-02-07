Langley Township firefighters and mayor go virtual for third annual gala

Tickets are now on sale for the Taste of Cabaret gala on Sept. 25.

The third annual Mayor’s Charitable Gala will be a virtual fundraiser on Sept. 25. (Andy Scheffler graphic)

Township firefighters are often called to help people when they’ve burned dinner and filled their homes with smoke.

But on Sept. 25, people will want a visit from the Township firefighters who will show up with gala-in-a-box gourmet meals for those taking in the Taste of Cabaret fundraising gala from the comfort of their own homes.

Presented by Mayor Jack Froese, Township of Langley council, and the International Association of Fire Fighters (IAFF) Local 4550, this year’s fundraiser will be a hybrid event, taking place on Saturday, Sept. 25.

A small number sponsors can attend the gala at the Langley Events Centre with the firefighters, the mayor and other organizers depending on the Public Health Orders in place at the time, but there will also be virtual attendance.

“Anyone can take purchase the gala in a box and take part in the virtual event,” said Steve McLay, with the Township of Langley Firefighters’ Charitable Society. “We are expecting approximately 600 total guests.”

Those watching from home get to enjoy the meal delivered to their doors, and a livestreamed show.

Proceeds from this third annual event will go to the Langley Hospice Society’s new 15-bed facility currently under construction near Langley Memorial Hospital as well as to the firefighters’ charitable society Endowment Fund.

To purchase tickets and sponsor this community fundraiser, visit www.tlfcs.org. Gala-in-a-box tickets are $350 for two people, $700 for four, and $1,030 for six so people can adjust based on the size of their households. There are meat and vegetarian meals available as well as the children’s meal add-on ($25).

The gala-in-a-box for people attending virtually includes a three-course gourmet meal kit, a signature cocktail, a wine pairing, decor, an event program, live and silent auction information, access to participate in the livestream program from 6 to 8 p.m. that evening, and an invitation to enjoy the virtual “after party” rooms.

The evening will feature emcee Erin Cebula, auctioneer Fred Lee, inspirational stories, music, auctions, community awards, and more.

