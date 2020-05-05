Langley Ukulele Ensemble leads communal performance of Hymn to Freedom by Oscar Petersen

Singers between the ages of 11 and 70 came together online and in harmony for Music Monday

Langley Ukulele Ensemble lead singalong of Hymn to Freedom by Oscar Petersen for Music Monday. (Screenshot)

Langley Ukulele Ensemble (LUE) helped join together communities, provinces, and even countries for a communal performance of Hymn to Freedom by Oscar Petersen – all done to celebrate harmony on Music Monday, May 4th.

Music Monday is an annual a day when the world is intended to join in harmony to foster friendship, mutual respect, and building unity through music-making.

Peter Luongo, LUE’s former music director, said members past and present, and several adults from other ukulele ensembles in Canada and the U.S. got involved virtually.

“The youngest person is 11 and the oldest participants are in their 70’s,” Luongo said. “To see them all involved and wanting to lend their voice to this project truly made my heart glad.”

READ MORE: Performing arts centre prospects for Langley stall with City and Township

The project included Langley’s youth ensemble and adult uke players from Vancouver, Winnipeg, California, Nevada, Oregon, and Washington States – which was recorded and shared on Youtube.

“The song, Hymn to Freedom was used and fittingly,” Luongo added, signalling out the importance of the lyrics “When every man (person) joins in our song and together singing harmony that’s when we’ll be free.”

The Oscar Petersen song was chosen as the official anthem of Music Monday.

More can be found on the initiative to get people singing together at https:coalitioncanada.ca.

_________________________________

Is there more to this story?

Email: ryan.uytdewilligen@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter

_________________________________

Langley