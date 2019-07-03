Langley Ukulele Ensemble take over Willoughby Amphitheatre

Township Summer Festival Series welcomes local uke group for second show of the season

Langley Ukulele Ensemble strums on-stage as part of the Summer Festival Series on Thursday, July 4. (Langley Ukulele Ensemble/ Special to the Langley Advance Times)

A local musical group that has been strumming for crowds at home and around the world is making its second appearance at the Township of Langley’s Summer Festival Series.

The Langley Ukulele Ensemble will perform at the Willoughby Community Park Amphitheatre at 7 p.m. on Thursday, July 4.

“Some of you will already have had the pleasure of being entertained by this group at local events and concerts, or read about them in the newspaper,” said Summer Festival Series co-organizer Peter Tulumello, the Township’s Director of Arts and Cultural Services.

“These gifted young musicians wow audiences with their outstanding combination of vocals and skillful use of an instrument that is often described as quirky. The Ensemble has become our community’s unofficial ambassadors because of their worldwide travels and has brought significant attention to the Township of Langley.”

The Langley Ukulele Ensemble was established in the early 1980s by Peter Luongo, the other co-organizer of the Summer Festival Series, and is now directed by Luongo’s son, Paul.

Read more: Let’s go to Langley to see a show

“If you haven’t seen them before, you really need to put July 4 on your calendar and come out to this concert,” said Tulumello. “This group of young performers will knock your socks off and their repertoire of familiar tunes from various decades will get you singing along. The Langley Ukulele Ensemble was a huge hit when they played the Series last year and we are thrilled to welcome them back.”

The Summer Festival Series runs every Thursday evening through to the end of August at the Amphitheatre in Willoughby Community Park, in the 7700 Block of 202A Street, next to the Langley Events Centre.

Two-time Grammy Award-winning entertainers Cathy & Marcy will take the stage next Thursday, July 11 at 6 p.m. for Children’s Day in the Park.

Cathy Fink and Marcy Marxer have been connecting families through music for over 30 years. With harmonies backed by instruments including acoustic and electric guitars, mandolin, cello, banjo, ukulele, and steel drums, they have performed more than 5,000 shows.

Children’s Day gets underway at 3 p.m. Families can play in the large spray park and children’s playground, and participate in arts and crafts workshops and activities organized by the Langley Arts Council and Centennial Museum.

At 4 p.m., Edward the Magician will perform a magic show which will be followed by balloon twisting.

A few food vendors will be available at 5 p.m. for the dinner hour before Cathy and Marcy take the stage.

All performances are free, suitable for all ages, and will feature a variety of musical genres.

People can visit www.tol.ca/summerfest for more information.

_________________________________

Is there more to this story?

Email: ryan.uytdewilligen@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter

_________________________________