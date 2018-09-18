Langley venue of glass provides bright stage for charity art show

Glass House Estate Winery is again the venue for this fall’s West Fine Arts Show happening Friday through Sunday. (Special to the Langley Advance)

Three times a year, a West Fine Arts Show is hosted in Langley or surrounding areas, and each show benefits a different charity.

Well, a three-day show this weekend will feature the works of 18 artists at the Glass House Estate Winery in South Langley, and all the proceeds from this show will go to the late event founder’s charity of choice – the Langley Hospice Society.

The show, which runs Friday night, as well as all day Saturday and Sunday, will feature event organizer Brian Croft, as well as Joyce Trygg, Bryan Coombes, Carmel Clare, Ken Nash, Patricia Banks, Joanne Finlay, Graham McKenzie, Brent Cooke, Gale More O’Ferrall, Judy Vanderveen, Anita Klein, Felicity Holmes, Debra Gow, Rick Pennell, Howard Cobb, and two new additions – Lorn Curry, and Marylyn Hunt.

While the event is free, a portion of the sales from any art bought during the weekend will go to helping provide access to palliative and bereavement care in Langley, explained hospice’s Shannon Todd Booth.

“ One of B.C.’s largest and most prestigious art shows, the West Fine Art Show presents an exceptional group of artists, creating a destination art show, with free admission, that will welcome thousands of attendees throughout the weekend at the beautifully situated South Langley Glass House Estate Winery,” she said.

The show runs Friday from 7 to 9 p.m., Saturday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Glass House Estate Winery, 23449 0 Ave. Parking and admission is free, but donations are accepted, and information about the hospice society and its efforts will be available.

RECENT COVERAGE: Art show at rodeo raising money for children’s charities

RELATED: New show quells trepidation for Langley nature artist