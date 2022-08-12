Langley will be bopping to rockabilly as summer dance event resumes

The Seabilly’s performed at Boppin’ in the Plaza event in 2019. (Langley Advance Times files)

The second Boppin’ in the Park event will take place at Langley’s Douglas Park Spirt Square Friday.

Bringing some of the classic rockabilly songs is the famous band Six Gun Romeo, which will present a two-hour-long show.

Boppin’ is hosted three times over the summer with live music for dancing. People can also bring lawn chairs and sit to enjoy the show.

Happening on Friday, Aug. 12, the second of the three evenings for summer 2022 will run from 6 to 8 p.m. Folks are encouraged to grab a blanket or chair and head down to the park.

The first Boppin’ show was hosted on July 17 this year at the same location, featuring the music band Damn Chandelier.

The event is supported by the United Churches of Langley.

After years of hosting the gathering in Douglas Park, Boppin’ moved to McBurney Plaza in 2019, but this year it has returned to its original home.

Douglas Park is located at 5409 206th St., Langley City.

