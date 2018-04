DFretter is leading a comedy night at Bez Arts Hub in Langley this Friday. (Special to the Langley Advance)

Langley’s multi arts venue, the Bez Arts Hub, is hosting a comedy night this Friday.

The up-and-coming (and self-acknowledged barely known) comedian DFretter will headline the night, which will also feature Zachary Bennett, Daniel Belkin, and a few more comedians.

The event is open to all ages. It runs Friday, April 6, from 7 to 9 p.m. at #120-20230 64th Ave.

Admission is $10 in advance or $12 at the door.