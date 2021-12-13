Langley’s Dallas Smith coming to Abbotsford Centre in June

Country music artist Dallas Smith is scheduled to perform at the Abbotsford Centre on June 4. (Submitted photo)

Multi-Platinum award winning country performer Dallas Smith is coming to the Abbotsford Centre this summer.

The Langley artist announced he will making a stop in Abbotsford on June 4, 2022 for his ‘Some Things Never Change’ tour.

He also added dates in Kamloops (June 2) and Penticton (June 3). He had previously announced a stop on the tour in Prince George on May 31.

The tour opens in Brandon, Man. on May 24 and concludes in Toronto on June 30.

Smith is a three-time Canadian Country Music Association entertainer of the year and is the current record holder of most #1 hits among Canadian artists on Billboard’s Canada Country Chart with 11.

He has amassed 18 Canadian Recording Institution Association gold-certified singles, three CRIA gold-certified albums, and four CRIA platinum-certified singles along with more than 500 million collective streams to date and two million global album equivalents.

Smith won a Juno award for country album of the year in 2014 and has been nominated for that award four other times.

Tickets for the tour go on sale on Friday (Dec. 17) at 10 a.m. Other acts on the tour include: James Barker Band and special guest Meghan Patrick plus country artists Shawn Austin, JoJo Mason, Kelly Prescott, and Manny Blu.

