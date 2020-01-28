Dallas Smith performs at the Canadian Country Music Awards in Calgary last September. (Jeff McIntosh/Special to the Langley Advance Times)

Langley’s Dallas Smith earns fourth Juno award nomination for Country Album of the Year

The artist previously took home the award for his album Lifted in 2015

Langley’s Canadian country superstar Dallas Smith earned his latest JUNO nomination on Tuesday, Jan. 28.

Smith’s The Fall is up for Country Album of the Year.

He previously took home the 2015 JUNO in that category for Lifted, and earned a subsquent Country Album of the Year nominations in 2017 for Side Effects and 2013 for Jumped Right In.

Smith recently took home Entertainer of the Year at the Canadian Country Music Awards last September.

READ MORE: Country artist Dallas Smith releases music video for “Timeless”

The JUNO awards will be hosted by musician Alessia Cara on March 15th, in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan.

For a full list on nominees, people can visit www.junoawards.ca.

_________________________________

Is there more to this story?

Email: ryan.uytdewilligen@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter

_________________________________

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Langley history explored through bevy of upcoming Heritage Week tours

Just Posted

Langley’s Dallas Smith earns fourth Juno award nomination for Country Album of the Year

The artist previously took home the award for his album Lifted in 2015

Family fundraises for Langley boy with terminal cancer

The fundraiser is aimed at helping pay family bills

Langley School District issues letter to parents addressing coronavirus

District has been advised that the risk to the public, including school-age children, is very low

A $50 million plan is proposed to prepare for rapid transit in Langley City

Described as a ‘bold move’ to to buy land, improve facilities, and make other improvements

Land purchasing drives debt increase in Langley Township

Council remains divided over the loans as this year’s budget talks continue

VIDEO: Kenney wants feds to approve Teck mine for benefit of First Nations

‘Surely [reconciliation] means saying yes to economic development for First Nations people’

Former UN committee member defends stance on B.C.’s Coastal GasLink pipeline

First Nations LNG Alliance accused UN committee, human rights watchdog of not doing their research

Surrey ‘private instructor’ charged with two counts of sexual interference

Nader Abdulaziz, 78, has been charged

Police release photo of suspect in theft of Indigenous regalia in Vancouver

A person stole nine pieces of Indigenous regalia, five drums, and traditional boots

Opioid crisis to blame for shorter life expectancy in B.C. men, says Stats Can

Opioid crisis held responsible for declining life expectancy

Earthquake on top of highway closure a wake up call for Island’s West Coast

“When someone says, ‘Be prepared for 72 hours,’ that means exactly that: be prepared.”

Newspapers, hockey cards discovered in Mission school’s forgotten time capsule

Capsule opened in front of students from West Heights Community School

Taxi association asks B.C. Supreme Court to stop Uber, Lyft from operating

Petition alleges Passenger Transportation Board did not take taxis into account

Majority of Canadian boards had no female members in 2016 and 2017: StatCan

Statistics Canada says 18.1 per cent of director seats were held by women in 2017

Most Read