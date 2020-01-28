Langley’s Dallas Smith earns fourth Juno award nomination for Country Album of the Year

The artist previously took home the award for his album Lifted in 2015

Dallas Smith performs at the Canadian Country Music Awards in Calgary last September. (Jeff McIntosh/Special to the Langley Advance Times)

Langley’s Canadian country superstar Dallas Smith earned his latest JUNO nomination on Tuesday, Jan. 28.

Smith’s The Fall is up for Country Album of the Year.

He previously took home the 2015 JUNO in that category for Lifted, and earned a subsquent Country Album of the Year nominations in 2017 for Side Effects and 2013 for Jumped Right In.

Smith recently took home Entertainer of the Year at the Canadian Country Music Awards last September.

READ MORE: Country artist Dallas Smith releases music video for “Timeless”

The JUNO awards will be hosted by musician Alessia Cara on March 15th, in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan.

For a full list on nominees, people can visit www.junoawards.ca.

_________________________________

Is there more to this story?

Email: ryan.uytdewilligen@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter

_________________________________