Dallas Smith performs at the Canadian Country Music Awards in Calgary, Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

Langley’s Dallas Smith wins two big categories at CCMA Awards

Country star took home awards for male artist and entertainer of the year

Dallas Smith of Langley was one of two big winners at the Canadian Country Music Association Awards in Calgary on Sunday evening.

Smith, who co-hosted the show with Billy Ray Cyrus, won for male artist and entertainer of the year, which was reintroduced to the award show for the first time in 30 years.

He credits his mother for getting this far and convincing his father to lend him money to make his earliest recordings.

“My mom doesn’t come to these things very often. It’s been a while but my mom kicked the ‘you know what’ out of cancer this year,” he said.

“If it wasn’t for my mom, I would never be here period for many, many reasons.”

He said the entertainer award shows what you can do if you apply yourself.

“I would skip school because I would be so afraid to make that presentation in school and I’d fail a class. This is what happens when you get the right team behind you and you push yourself, you challenge yourself. You overcome those things.”

Tenille Townes of Grande Prairie, Alta., was named female artist of the year and won for single of the year for her song ‘Somebody’s Daughter’. She also won previously announced awards Saturday for video and songwriter of the year bringing her total to four.

The 25-year-old seemed shocked when her name was called out.

“This is crazy. Thank you so much to the CCMAs. I’m just so proud and grateful to be part of this country music family. Speaking of family I have a lot of family in the house tonight. I love you guys so much,” Townes said choking back tears.

“This is for all the little girls out there singing along. Please don’t give up on those dreams.”

Brett Kissel was the recipient of the fan’s choice award.

“This is like the Stanley Cup right here for me in my business right here. We had the best times of our lives this year thanks to you guys, seriously. This is so amazing and something I don’t take for granted,” Kissel said.

Billy Ray Cyrus and Terri Clark kicked off the show with a blast from the past.

Cyrus reached to yesteryear with a rendition of 1992’s “Achy Breaky Heart” and was joined on stage by Clark, who was inducted into the hall of fame last year.

Cyrus has enjoyed renewed popularity with his appearance on Lil Nas X’s “Old Town Road.”

The remix, featuring Cyrus, helped launch the single to No. 1 on Billboard’s main chart for a record-breaking 18 weeks.

He said Calgary holds fond memories for him.

“Mine started in Calgary at a bowling alley, called the Silver Dollar Saloon,” he said. ”It was right there at that bowling alley that I got my very first gold record.”

Bill Graveland, The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

 

Billy Ray Cyrus performs at the Canadian Country Music Awards in Calgary, Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

Previous story
The Avengers to end Movies in the Park

Just Posted

Kamloops Blazers burn Vancouver Giants

Langley-based team wraps up preseason with 4-2 record

C.A.R.E.S. hosts 16th annual walk for cats to help support at-capacity shelter

Supporters of the annual fundraiser walked 5K to raise money for the cat shelter

Rain or shine, Langley Cruise-In swap meet still a hit

The final day in the weekend-long charity event drew hundreds of people to downtown Aldergrove

No decision about naming Walnut Grove park after teen who died without official ask

Someone has to make an application to Langley Township, mayor says

VIDEO: Celebrating everything country in Campbell Valley Regional Park

Second day of annual event featuring an extended look at farm life back in the day

VIDEO: Crews in Maritimes work to restore power, clear debris left in Dorian’s wake

Nova Scotia Power said nearly 200,000 customers were still waiting for the lights to come back on

Grand Slam champ Bianca Andreescu credits winning mindset to meditation

Canadian tennis superstar visualized each morning how she would beat her opponent during U.S. Open

B.C. care homes urged to let seniors buy high-dose flu shot: report

Seniors count for 70 per cent of influenza-related hospitalizations

Wedge-shaped marine heat wave blankets B.C.’s west coast, concerning scientists

So far, the warm expanse has been held offshore by cold water welling from the ocean depths

‘Neither rare nor unusual’: 3,600 cases of students with disabilities excluded in B.C.

About 27 per cent of the 3,610 instances were a full day of exclusion

Dorian still slamming eastern Canada at hurricane force

Dorian hit near Halifax, ripping roofs off apartment buildings, toppling a construction crane, uprooting trees

Lightning lights up B.C. skies in Lower Mainland, Interior

Warnings issued for parts of the province

Twice laid off due to sawmill closings, B.C. worker ready for a new career

Analysts expect the industry will see a lot more bad news before there’s much good news

They the North: Raptors coach Nick Nurse happy to share spotlight with Andreescu

Toronto Raptors tweeted their congratulations to Andreescu with a photo of a No. 1 Raptors jersey

Most Read