Langley’s historic site teaching how to make pierced copper decor

Two winter workshops take place December 2022

The Fort Langley National Historic Site is offering two unique workshops in December that allow people to learn the basics of working with sheet copper.

The site blacksmith will lead the workshops.

The first workshop allows participants to make 3-D copper star and moon. The cost is $46 including tax. It takes place from 7 to 9:30 p.m. on either Dec. 2 or 9.

The second workshop allows participants to make a pierced copper lantern. It is from noon to 4 p.m. on one of two Saturdays – Dec. 3 or 10. It costs $69.25.

Materials and tools are provided.

Tickets must be purchased in advance through the national historic site’s website under the events calendar. Specify the date and project and organizers will be in touch to arrange payment.

The Fort Langley National Historic Site has two workshops that involve making decorative items with copper. (FLNHS)
Langley's historic site teaching how to make pierced copper decor

