Langley's newest theatre group issues call out

Theatre in the Country is looking for performers for Deathtrap and Little Women – The Musical

    • If being centre-stage sounds fun, Langley’s Theatre in the Country might be worth checking out.

    “Everybody interested in a community show can audition,” said artistic director Reg Parks.

    Auditions for a production of Ira Levin’s Deathtrap are being held on Tuesday, Feb. 5 and Thursday, Feb. 7 at 5708 Glover Rd.

    The show runs for three weeks from April 4 to 20.

    Deathtrap follows the story of Sidney Bruhl, a successful writer of Broadway thrillers, who is suffering a string of failures and shortage of funds. However, Bruhn receives a script from a student in the seminar he teaches, and it’s a thriller that Bruhl sees as a potential Broadway hit.

    Theatre in the Country also has another set of auditions happening for the classic production of Little Women – The Musical on Sunday, Feb. 17, and Monday, Feb. 18 at the same location.

    Little Women runs for three weeks from June 6 to 22.

    “We’ve been described as a welcoming community. People get trained a long the way in the hows and whys of acting and can start in a smaller role,” added Parks.

    Those interested in the roles can find a cast list, audition requirements, and a sign-up form for auditions online at https://theatreinthecountry.com/auditions/

    Theatre in the Country is also presenting an upcoming show called Noises Off from Thursday, Feb. 14 to Satruday, Mar. 2.

    For showtimes and ticket sales, visit: https://theatreinthecountry.com/hunchback-2/

