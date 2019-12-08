Langley’s own Dallas Smith rolls through B.C. on the CP Holiday Train Dec. 11 to 17

Lower Mainland stops include Agassiz, Maple Ridge, Pitt Meadows, Port Moody, and Port Coquitlam

Juno award winner and Langley resident Dallas Smith will be travelling across the province this December on the CP Holiday Train.

Smith will perform at 31 different stops with country artist Terri Clark, beginning in Calgary, Alta on Dec. 8, and finishing in Port Coquitlam on Dec. 17.

Smith was recently named CCMA Entertainer of the Year as well as Male Artist of the Year. Both Clark and Smith collaborated on the 2018 song “One Drink Ago.”

The annual train trek across the country departs from Montreal and features multiple lines that dip down into the United States – all of them decked out with Christmas lights, hosting live performances, and collecting items for the food bank.

Clayton Heights country singer JoJo Mason toured with the train last Christmas.

For the prairie stretch this time around, Scott Helman and Maple Ridge native Madeline Merlo will be performing.

Smith and Clark’s more localized performance stops include:

Monday, Dec. 16, in Agassiz – 5:30 p.m. (Across from Agra Centre on Pioneer Avenue, West of Highway 9)

Monday, Dec. 16, in Maple Ridge – 7:50 p.m. (Across from Billy Miner Pub)

Monday, Dec. 16, in Pitt Meadows – 8:55 p.m. (Corner of Harris Road and Advent Road, at the railway crossing)

Tuesday, Dec. 17, in Port Moody – 5:20 p.m. (​300 loco Road, behind Arena and Rec Centre)

Tuesday, Dec. 17, in Port Coquitlam – 7 p.m. (Port Coquitlam West Coast Express Station)

READ MORE: Dallas Smith, Terri Clark to perform on CP Holiday Train’s B.C. stops

The concerts are free but attendees are asked to bring donations of food and/or money for local food banks.

For the full list of stops and more information, people can visit www.cpr.ca/holiday-train/schedule-canada.

