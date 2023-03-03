The West Fine Art Show features 22 visual artists as well as musician John Gilliat. (West Fine Art Show Facebook)

The West Fine Art Show features 22 visual artists as well as musician John Gilliat. (West Fine Art Show Facebook)

Langley’s popular fine art show starts today

A portion of sales will be donated to help local public school students

The West Fine Art Show will bring together 22 artists from around Western Canada for the spring event that starts Friday evening and runs through to Sunday.

As well, the show is a fundraiser, benefitting the Langley School District Foundation and features not only painting but other media, including decorated .

The event runs from 5 to 9 p.m. on Friday, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on the last day, and will also feature guitarist John Gilliat performing throughout the weekend. For children visiting the venue, there will be a kids’ art centre hosted by Opus Art Supplies.

For more information, people can visit www.westart.ca. Yorkson Creek School is located at 20686 84th Ave. Parking is free and there’s no admission cost.

.

.

• READ MORE: Local artist drawn to West Coast landscapes

• READ MORE: Autumn art show benefits hospice society.

art exhibit

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Rewilding grizzlies: New documentary filmed in Northwest B.C. airs tonight (March 3)

Just Posted

The residents of a house and their neighbours clear the rubble from a home that was destroyed by a Russian rocket in Maxymilianivka village, Ukraine, Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023. Ukrainians woke up to their second year of war this morning, as the military continued to beat back invading Russian forces in the southeastern region of the country. (Evgeniy Maloletka/The Canadian Press/AP)
LETTER: Langley man wants world to provide more support to Ukraine

LanDistillate cannabis products at Adastra Lab Holdings in the Langley Township. (Black Press Media files)
Langley cannabis firm issues retraction after cocaine firestorm

A proposed budget that would increase residential taxes 10- to 12 per cent was given third reading by Langley Cuty Council on Monday, Feb. 27. (Langley Advance Times file)
Langley City Council gives third reading to budget

Suzanne Erikson, who created this decorated gourd, is one of the artists at the West Fine Art Show spring event March 3 to 5, 2023. (West Fine Art Show Facebook)
Langley’s popular fine art show starts today

Pop-up banner image