Langley’s popular fine art show starts today

A portion of sales will be donated to help local public school students

The West Fine Art Show will bring together 22 artists from around Western Canada for the spring event that starts Friday evening and runs through to Sunday.

As well, the show is a fundraiser, benefitting the Langley School District Foundation and features not only painting but other media, including decorated .

The event runs from 5 to 9 p.m. on Friday, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on the last day, and will also feature guitarist John Gilliat performing throughout the weekend. For children visiting the venue, there will be a kids’ art centre hosted by Opus Art Supplies.

For more information, people can visit www.westart.ca. Yorkson Creek School is located at 20686 84th Ave. Parking is free and there’s no admission cost.

