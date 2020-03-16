Langley’s Raving Gamer Bistro fears total shutdown from COVID-19

Many bars and restaurants remain open amid coronavirus closures, but are seeing a drop in clientele

COVID-19 has put a grinding halt to most public get-togethers including sports events, concerts, and even to some general public services, but one industry is pressing and keeping their doors open amidst an influx of self-isolating precautions.

Bars, pubs, clubs, and nightlife establishments have yet to shut their doors, despite many of them offering a confined space to get up-close and personal with complete strangers.

While the age range errors on the side of youths in the late teens and early 20s – some of the least susceptible to the coronavirus – concerns of spreading the COVID-19 have some asking for doors to be temporarily shut.

Others who offer a much for small-scale and relaxed environment are concerned a lack of business could have a detrimental effect in the future.

Ken Nishidate, chef and co-owner of The Raving Gamer Bistro in downtown Langley, said they have experienced a number of large group cancellations and with some large groups not even showing up after they have reserved.

“This drastically affects us, as we only have 60 seats and really would like to be full all the time,” Nishidate said. “Over all, before spring break, we were starting to see a decline in business to about 15 per cent, and now we are experiencing about a 20 per cent decrease.”

Nishidate said the Raving Gamer had been prepping to be very busy over spring break, but is seeing people being extra cautious and staying out of gathering spaces.

READ MORE: Not all sick people require COVID-19 tests, B.C.’s top doctor says

“We too are being cautious here at the restaurant, stepping up cleaning of our menus, and surfaces, but also taking measures to be able to sanitize playing cards and board games better than we had been before,” he said. “We have always been a clean establishment but have re-focused the staff on the seriousness of this current situation.”

Some Langley businesses have said the complete opposite and seen very little change in their clientele.

The newly established Farm Country Brewing said they have not experienced any notable decline in business as a result of the corona virus, but have been proactive in letting customers know measures being taken to reduce the possibility of contamination.

Gabby’s Country Cabaret went ahead with their St. Patrick’s Day party – held several night early on the Friday before March 17th – which attracted hundreds all dressed up in green.

Concerts and various events are still scheduled throughout the months of March and April.

Though Nishidate said health is a concern, so too is the well being of employees. The owner said he worries both for the people who work hourly and will be affected by any work stoppages, as well as the future of his own business.

“As a brand new – under a year – small business, we are really fearful that if this continues, or if our staff or myself becomes ill, we will not be able to survive with all the costs that we have for operating and commitments to loans and creditors and suppliers,” Nishidate explained. “These just don’t stop if we do, so there would be no way to keep on.”

_________________________________

Is there more to this story?

Email: ryan.uytdewilligen@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter

_________________________________

CoronavirusEntertainment

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

Previous story
LIST: Events that have been cancelled in Langley and what’s still on

Just Posted

Timms Community Centre and Douglas Recreation Centre to shut doors to prevent spread of COVID-19

Langley City said both facilities will be closed until further notice, starting Tuesday at 4:30 p.m.

Multiple shots fired in Langley Sunday night, stolen vehicles found abandoned

Police are asking the public for information

Langley’s Raving Gamer Bistro fears total shutdown from COVID-19

Many bars and restaurants remain open amid coronavirus closures, but are seeing a drop in clientele

UPDATED: Langley’s Cascades Casino to shut Monday at midnight amidst COVID-19 closures

B.C. Lottery Corporation ordered temporary closure of all gaming facilities

Road closure in Langley as Township crews complete utility repair

A portion of 96th Avenue in Walnut Grove is closed to traffic

Study says few workers have paid leave, qualify for EI if off job due to COVID-19

Experts says federals will likely have to create an emergency benefit for workers who can’t access EI benefits

Canadian Blood Services worried about appointment cancellations during pandemic

Agency says it’s still safe to donate blood during COVID-19 crisis

COVID-19: B.C. provincial court to reduce operations

Bail hearings to take place by video conference, in custody criminal trials and sentencings continue

Tim Hortons moving to take-out, drive-thru and delivery only amid COVID-19 fears

Follows similar move by Starbucks

COVID-19: What’s open and closed in B.C. as a result of the novel coronavirus

Universities go online, Starbucks goes ‘to-go’

Feds to unveil new measures to halt virus, aid Canadians later today

There are at least 320 cases of COVID-19 in Canada

Some B.C. YMCA child care centres bring in health checks due to COVID-19 concerns

Temperature checks, health declaration form in place at all YMCA of Greater Vancouver locations

Courtenay doctor confirms Comox Valley’s first case of COVID-19

Dr. Tanja Daws says there are ‘more confirmed cases’ on Vancouver Island

Alberta to cancel school classes, licenced childcare to stop spread of COVID-19

Move comes as number of cases grow

Most Read