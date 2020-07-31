Theatre in the Country hosts Murder in the Manor on Aug. 20. (Theatre in the Country/Special to the Langley Advance Times)

Langley’s Theatre in the Country to make a killing with grand reopening

Murder in the Manor – an interactive mystery will run Aug. 20, 21, and 22 at 5708 Glover Rd

Theatre in the Country (TIC) is prepping their first in-person show since March 14th.

Langley’s dinner theatre is readying to bring shows to live audiences once again with their official reopening on Aug. 20.

Zoom productions including Nana’s Naughty Knickers, The Philadelphia Story, The Thirteenth Chair, and many other one act and two act plays have been offered up to audiences needing their theatre fix in the meantime.

Now folks can come in a socially distant and safe environment to enjoy a great meal and solve a murder.

Throughout the course of the evening, guests will meet six possible suspects who answer questions that help participants figure out who the murderer is.

Reg Parks assured COVID-19 precautions have been put in place.

“Seating has been lowered to 50 guests from TIC’s usual 200, custom built tables give lots of clearance between food service and patrons, while food service is also completely touch free,” he noted.

TIC will also host a behind-the-scenes open house on Aug. 8 at 1 p.m.

People can sign up to take a backstage tour, watch a “Best of TIC” presentation, ask questions, and see how a real dinner theatre operates.

READ MORE: VIDEO: Langley documentarian tackles subject of horse slaughtering in latest project

Rachel Stephens and Paul Koblike will then star in TIC’s first live production of their socially distanced fall season.

The Last 5 Years follows one couple who sing their way through a five year marriage – running Sept. 10 to 26.

Productions of Sleuth and The Gifts of the Magi will follow in October and December.

For those who have been enjoying productions brought to them in their own home, Aug. 1 will have song, spoken word, and instruments during TIC’s Variety Night.

The one night only show takes place at 7:30 over Zoom. Tickets are available at https://app.arts-people.com/index.php?actions=4&p=1.

A new spin on the Bard’s classic romance, Romeo & Juliet: Assisted Living will be performed Aug. 7 and 8 through Zoom, with more online productions to come.

For more information on upcoming productions and for tickets, people can visit theatreinthecountry.com.

