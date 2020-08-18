LAPS staff think ‘outside the box’ to provide this year’s Gala-in-a-Box

Prepared by an executive chef, LAPS’ “Gala-in-a-Box” is to include a three-course meal and wine pairing hand-delivered to doorsteps in Langley Aug. 26 (LAPS photo)

Executive director Jayne Nelson of Langley Animal Protection Society (LAPS) said she’s had to think “outside the box” to carry on the non-profit’s largest annual fundraiser this year amid the coronavirus pandemic.

For that, Langley’s Blank Canvas Catering, a division of the Joseph Richard Group, has come forward to provide LAPS with a “Gala-in-a-Box.”

“Hosting our event on an online platform will allow us to engage with people all over the world,” said LAPS spokesperson Drew Harkness.

But it’s not just a livestream that participants will be offered to watch the night of Sept. 26. Gala goers in Langley have the option of a fine dining hand-delivered to their doorsteps.

Each box will contain a three-course meal kit for two, specially prepared by Joseph Richard’s Group executive chef Andy Slinn.

The packages will also include a hand-picked wine pairings from KIS Consulting.

LAPS’ gala boxes “are the perfect way to enjoy a glamourous evening from the comfort of your own home,” said Harkness.

This year, the Dreams Come True gala was created with a goal of $70,000, to fund the continued rescue and care of animals at Aldergrove’s Patti Dale Animal Shelter.

Funds donated will also benefit a whole of other animal welfare programs LAPS conducts.

Those wanting to attend this year’s gala can buy their tickets, and their dinner boxes, online at LAPSvirtualgala.givesmart.com.

If you live in the outskirts of Langley, meal deliveries will be available for pick up from the following locations on Sept. 26.

– In Maple Ridge,Townhall Public House

– In Chilliwack, Townhall Public House

– In South Surrey, Townhall Public House

– In Abbotsford, Townhall Public House

– In Cloverdale, The Henry

