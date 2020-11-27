Latest COVID restrictions cancels Aldergrove Christmas Light-Up parade

Annual holiday event, with socially distant restrictions in place, was set for Saturday, Dec. 12

Due to the recent COVID-19 restrictions, The Aldergrove Agricultural Fair and Festival Association must cancel this year’s Christmas Light Up parade.

Initially set for Saturday, Dec. 12th at 6 p.m., Dr. Bonnie Henry’s latest restrictions have put a stop to any indoor or outdoor gathering.

Karen Long, executive director of the Aldergrove Agricultural Fair and Festival Association, said it is important for all of us to do our part in following the provincial health orders, which has deemed this annual event a risk.

“The Aldergrove Agricultural Fair and Festival Society encourages all members of our community to find ways to celebrate this ‘COVID’ Christmas season in a safe and joyous way and we look forward to gathering together again, in better times for all, hopefully in 2021,” Long said.

The annual parade was in its 27th year and typically attracts thousands of participants and spectators.

Aldergrove residents were initially invited to line the streets in a socially-distanced manor to see a convoy-style parage on an extra long route through the downtown area.

No candy or holiday goodies would have been allowed to be thrown, nor could there be marching in the streets or people riding outside on floats – the parade was to be strictly vehicles.

