LCMS and Fort Langley Jazz and Arts Festival join forces to support youth musicians

Odlum Brown Fort Langley Jazz and Arts Festival and Langley Community Music School are giving B.C. high school and college musicians the chance to enhance their skills, industry knowledge and relationships to thrive in the music industry, through their annual jazz education workshop.

The workshop is also a collaboration between the jazz festival and Langley Community Music School.

All levels of jazz instrumentalists and vocalists are welcome to register for the workshop, which will take place Langley Community Music School on Sunday, March 26 from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

“One of the key desires of the festival is to support youth artists so we are delighted to once again host a jazz education workshop,” said Dave Quinn, co-founder and artistic director. “We have expanded this year’s workshop to a full day to give students more time to perform, be mentored and learn from experienced jazz musicians, while networking with other young jazz musicians.”

The 2023 Jazz Education Workshop is a full day of personalized music mentoring and coaching from some of western Canada’s top jazz musicians and educators. The 2023 faculty includes Brad Turner (workshop facilitator, piano), Andre Lachance (bass), Dave Sikula (guitar), Jennifer Scott (voice), Jocelyn Waugh (trumpet), John Lee (drums), and Steve Kaldestad (sax, woodwinds).

The workshop will have a limited capacity of 50 students, allowing for a more personalized and one-on-one experience for students.

“This is a fantastic opportunity for young jazz musicians,” said Carolyn Graham, principal at Langley Community Music School. “We are happy to be welcoming the community to our school for this year’s workshop.”

The workshop will also feature a Q&A session with the faculty, as well as improvisational ensemble sessions and performances by each ensemble group.

This is not the first time the workshop is being held, as it was also held last year. However, this year’s workshop will be a full-day event, allowing for more time for mentoring and one-on-one coaching.

Registration for the event is $95 and is open now via the festival website. Students are advised to register before the Friday, March 10 deadline as workshop seats are limited.

For more information, people can visit fortlangleyjazzfest.com.

Stay tuned with Langley Advance Times for more exciting announcements about the 2023 festival in the next few weeks.

.

RELATED: World-renowned pianist Jane Coop to perform in Langley

READ MORE: Fort Langley museum grounds site for original art creation fostering healing and reconciliation

.