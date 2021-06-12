Aldergrove journalist Dean Broughton and his father, Bert. (Special to The Star)

Leave it to Aldergrove resident to tell your living legacy

Journalist Dean Broughton found the importance of family stories by conversing with his father

Aldergrove resident Dean Broughton can help peice together family stories into a unique memoir.

He found that out by conversing with his own 82-year-old father, Bert.

“My dad and I were not close growing up, but we started to reconnect in the last decade,” Broughton explained. “We started going for beers and when COVID become too dangerous for him to go to the Fox and Hounds, we would go for drives on the old country roads in Aldergrove.”

That’s where the father and son started having deeper conversations. Broughton would ask him questions while recording them on his iPhone.

“Then I started a blog and documented our drives at deanbroughton.wordpress.com,” he said.

Broughton started his journalism career at the Langley Advance, later taking an editor job at the Merritt News, next at the Vernon Sun Review, and then Penticton Herald.

“I moved back to Vancouver in 2001 and worked in Richmond before starting 24 hours free daily newspaper in 2005. And eventually reached career goal of getting to the Vancouver Sun where I worked for six years,” the journalist noted.

That’s when the idea to get to know Bert better arose for Broughton.

“I never met my grandfather so did some digging and found his regiments’ war diaries,” he said.

He was at Vimy Ridge, prompting Broughton to follow his footsteps through Northern France to see if he could get to know his grandfather’s experiences.

“He kept a field notebook but the only thing he had in there was his crib scores,” Broughton laughed. “It made me think it was a real lost opportunity to learn his stories and what kind of man he was.”

Broughton grew up in Aldergrove and graduated in 1986 from Aldergrove High School.

“My parents moved to Aldergrove from Vancouver in 1972. We lived there beside the arena until 2011 when they moved to Pioneer Park,” he recalled, adding that his father worked constantly when he was growing up.

Bert was a marine electrician and commuted to and from North Vancouver for 30 years.

In 2018, they moved into an assisted living home in Langley. Broughton’s mother, Ethel, passed away in 2019.

“So, that sparked the idea of Your Living Legacy. I set out to collect people’s stories. The process is quite easy, but what makes it unique is the questions I ask,” Broughton said.

READ MORE: B.C. children’s writer encourages girls to pursue the sciences in new book

The journalist uses his storytelling background to find little details in people’s stories and get them to expand on that. “Often they rethink stories they have told before and reveal new elements,” Broughton shared. “There are often themes they haven’t connected so it’s a journey of discovery.”

Ultimately, the aim of Your Living Legacy is to help people understand themselves as they continue their life adventures.

He said the response has been amazing and finds that people had no idea their parent had so many amazing adventures.

“We live in a time where much of our lives are on Facebook. But we don’t own those memories –Facebook does,” Broughton suggested. “It’s a great moment to reflect and revere the stories that make us who we are.”

Offered up in different service packages, people can enlist Broughton to dive into their family history, pick apart the particulars, and present his findings in different memoir formats from essays to 2,000 word magazine spreads.

Visit www.yourlivinglegacy.org for more details.

“Everyone has a story to tell. Sometimes it takes a little curiosity to find it,” Broughton concluded.

Have a story tip? Email: newsroom@aldergrovestar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

AldergroveBooks

Previous story
Headliners announced for September’s Fort Langley Jazz and Arts Festival

Just Posted

Aldergrove journalist Dean Broughton and his father, Bert. (Special to The Star)
Leave it to Aldergrove resident to tell your living legacy

Journalist Dean Broughton found the importance of family stories by conversing with his father

John Diefenbaker and Dwight Eisenhower at the signing of the Columbia River Treaty, January 1961. (White House Photo Office)
Painful Truth: All elections are a roll of the dice

A federal election is coming, and anything could happen

A worker clears out damaged fixtures from a front office of Coast Capital Savings credit union in Brookswood 4145 - 200th Street on Saturday, June 12, after a car knocked out an exterior roof support beam and smashed in a window. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)
Car takes out front window of credit union in Brookswood

Witnesses say it happened while the driver was trying to park

Susan Cairns (left) during one of the school foundation’s annual fundraisers. Now, on behalf of the organization, she’s released a statement of support in the wake of the 215 children’s bodies discovered at a former residential school in Kamloops. (Langley Advance Times files)
Langley School District Foundation called to action by ‘atrocity’

Board and executive director describe ordeal as a ‘travesty’, and vow to ‘be there’ with support and aid

Fort Langley Jazz and Arts Festival at the Chief Sepass Theatre. (Aldergrove Star files)
Headliners announced for September’s Fort Langley Jazz and Arts Festival

Festival to host in-person audiences for free outdoor shows on Sept 4 among other themed concerts

At an outdoor drive-in convocation ceremony, Mount Royal University bestows an honorary Doctor of Laws on Blackfoot Elder and residential school survivor Clarence Wolfleg in Calgary on Tuesday, June 8, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
‘You didn’t get the best of me’: Residential school survivor gets honorary doctorate

Clarence Wolfleg receives honorary doctorate from Mount Royal University, the highest honour the school gives out

Two-year-old Ivy McLeod laughs while playing with Lucky the puppy outside their Chilliwack home on Thursday, June 10, 2021. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
VIDEO: B.C. family finds ‘perfect’ puppy with limb difference for 2-year-old Ivy

Ivy has special bond with Lucky the puppy who was also born with limb difference

The Walmart store along Highway 16 will be removing its traditional belt checkout lines and offering a “100 per cent self-checkout” option to customers. (Black Press File Photo)
Walmart getting rid of human cashiers at B.C. store as part of pilot project

And preparing online grocery purchase service

A million-dollar ticket was sold to an individual in Vernon from the Lotto Max draw Friday, June 11, 2021. (Photo courtesy of BCLC)
Lottery ticket worth $1 million sold in Vernon

One lucky individual holds one of 20 tickets worth $1 million from Friday’s Lotto Max draw

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

“65 years, I’ve carried the stories in my mind and live it every day,” says Jack Kruger. (Athena Bonneau)
‘Maybe this time they will listen’: Survivor shares stories from B.C. residential school

Jack Kruger, living in Syilx territory, wasn’t surprised by news of 215 children’s remains found on the grounds of the former Kamloops Indian Residential School

A logging truck carries its load down the Elaho Valley near in Squamish, B.C. in this file photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chuck Stoody
Squamish Nation calls for old-growth logging moratorium in its territory

The nation says 44% of old-growth forests in its 6,900-square kilometre territory are protected while the rest remain at risk

Flowers and cards are left at a makeshift memorial at a monument outside the former Kamloops Indian Residential School to honour the 215 children whose remains are believed to have been discovered buried near the city in Kamloops, B.C., on Monday, May 31, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
‘Pick a Sunday:’ Indigenous leaders ask Catholics to stay home, push for apology

Indigenous leaders are calling on Catholics to stand in solidarity with residential school survivors by not attending church services

“They will never be forgotten, every child matters,” says Sioux Valley Chief Jennifer Bone in a video statement June 1. (Screen grab)
104 ‘potential graves’ detected at site of former residential school in Manitoba

Sioux Valley Dakota Nation working to identify, repatriate students buried near former Brandon residential school

Most Read