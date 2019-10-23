Lens and Brush to highlight Langley art work

St. Oswald’s Anglican Church in Port Kells is hosting a Lens and Brush art show featuring artists from Surrey and Langley.

The artists featured in the show are Ian McDonald (Langley), Debbie Rempel (Aldergrove), Donna Moores (Langley), Barbara Boldt (Fort Langley), Hope Martens (Abbotsford), Harry Oldwening (Coquitlam) and Sandra Cattermole (Port Kells).

Organizer Sandra Cattermole said the Lens and Brush show is great an opportunity for local artists to display their work.

“It’s a relatively small show that will give the guests an opportunity to speak with the artists about individual pieces, as well as their work in general,” Cattermole said. “Guests will also be able to view St. Oswald’s Church, which is 108 years old this year.”

People are invited to meet the artists from 7 to 9 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 25 and enjoy light refreshments.

The show continues on Saturday, Oct. 26 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

St. Oswald’s is located at 9566 190 St in Port Kells.

The show is free to attend.

Read More: Barney Bentall adds second Langley show

_________________________________

Is there more to this story?

Email: ryan.uytdewilligen@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter

_________________________________