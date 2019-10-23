Lens and Brush to highlight Langley art work

St. Oswald’s Anglican Church hosts photography and painting exhibition Friday and Saturday

St. Oswald’s Anglican Church in Port Kells is hosting a Lens and Brush art show featuring artists from Surrey and Langley.

The artists featured in the show are Ian McDonald (Langley), Debbie Rempel (Aldergrove), Donna Moores (Langley), Barbara Boldt (Fort Langley), Hope Martens (Abbotsford), Harry Oldwening (Coquitlam) and Sandra Cattermole (Port Kells).

Organizer Sandra Cattermole said the Lens and Brush show is great an opportunity for local artists to display their work.

“It’s a relatively small show that will give the guests an opportunity to speak with the artists about individual pieces, as well as their work in general,” Cattermole said. “Guests will also be able to view St. Oswald’s Church, which is 108 years old this year.”

People are invited to meet the artists from 7 to 9 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 25 and enjoy light refreshments.

The show continues on Saturday, Oct. 26 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

St. Oswald’s is located at 9566 190 St in Port Kells.

The show is free to attend.

Read More: Barney Bentall adds second Langley show

_________________________________

Is there more to this story?

Email: ryan.uytdewilligen@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter

_________________________________

Previous story
Actors wanted for new Langley Players Drama Club production

Just Posted

UPDATE: Police watchdog investigates early morning fatality in Langley

Man died at scene following struggle with RCMP officers

Westbound Highway 1 crash in Langley

Collision occurred just past 264th Street, left lane is blocked

UPDATE: Man in his 20s in hospital following shooting in Abbotsford

Incident takes place Tuesday night in 31700 block of South Fraser Way

Estheticians can’t be forced to wax male genitals, B.C. tribunal rules

Langley transgender woman Jessica Yaniv was ordered to pay three salon owners $2,000 each

Lens and Brush to highlight Langley art work

St. Oswald’s Anglican Church hosts photography and painting exhibition Friday and Saturday

Raptors Bling: NBA champions receive their rings in pre-game ceremony

There are over 650 diamonds — at a weight of 14 carats — in the 14-karat yellow gold ring

Faster response may have prevented fatal outcome at B.C. trampoline park

Coroner’s report rules Greater Victoria father Jay Greenwood’s death accidental

Homicide team deployed in Coquitlam

Integrated Homicide Investigative Team investigating near Seaton Avenue, Ducklow Street

100-pound pumpkin stolen a second time from B.C. business

According to security footage, a man and woman took the pumpkin on Oct. 20 at 8:20 p.m.

More than 100 ‘luxury’ dog outfits stolen from Surrey woman’s vehicle

Kathy Neumeyer says 100-plus dog sweaters and raincoats were nicked from her SUV last week

Greta Thunberg declines invitation to Victoria due to time, not ferry emissions

Thunberg confirmed that she will be joining a climate strike at the Vancouver Art Gallery on Friday

‘Havoc and chaos:’ Alberta separatist group gains support as Liberals re-elected

The idea is getting interest from people in Saskatchewan, Manitoba and parts of British Columbia

Feds finally decriminalizing drugs possible – but it’s up to Jagmeet Singh, expert says

National pharmacare was one of Singh’s most highly-touted platform policies

In the news: Wexit, Brexit and Trump sparks outrage

There’s been a surge of support for an Alberta separatist group

Most Read