Lifestyle influencer Monika Hibbs to visit Langley shop for book launch

Local lifestyle influencer Monika Hibbs is set to release her first book next week. On launch day, March 10, the 35-year-old will visit a Indigo bookstore in Langley as part of her book tour. (Kristy Ryan/Special to the Langley Advance Times)

Lifestyle influencer Monika Hibbs, 35, has built a strong online following since her early days of blogging, and now she’s taking on the world of print.

On March 10 her first book, Gather at Home, will be available online and in bookstores across Canada.

“We were approaching by the publisher, Penguin Random House, to create a book so it was naturally a great fit because at that point I already had my lifestyle blog, so it just felt like that was the next step and a great opportunity,” Hibbs told the Langley Advance Times.

The book features over 100 recipes, do-it-yourself (DIY) projects and inspiration for any occasion.

“My love for entertaining, hosting and creating DIY projects and the recipes that were already featured on the blog translated really nicely into that,” she added.

Gather at Home is available for pre-order but will officially hit shelves on March 10 – the same date Hibbs will be making a stop at the Langley Indigo (20015 Langley Bypass) during her book tour.

It is one of four stops Hibbs will be making in March and the only one is Langley.

Tickets for the event are on sale for $39 and can be purchased online at https://www.ticketscene.ca/events/29563/.

The ticket price includes entrance to the talk, moderated by television personality Erin Cebula, and a signed copy of Gather at Home.

“It will just be a conversation about how the book came to life, and she’ll be asking questions and moderating, and they’ll be time for a book signing,” Hibbs explained about the evening.

Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the event begins at 7 p.m.

The Langley resident said she doesn’t look far for inspiration.

“I’m inspired by everyday moments around me,” she said.

The mother of three credits her success to her team and time management skills. Her advice it to learn to ask for help.

“I have a great team that works with me so we divide and conquer,” she said.

Hibbs first started her online blog in 2011, then known as The Doctor’s Closet, which she says was “a creative escape from the rigours of working in the medical field.”

Now re-branded as Monika Hibbs, her online Instagram following has reached more than 180,000 followers.

Here’s a peek inside the book and two recipes from Gather at Home.

Books