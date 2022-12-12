Light Walk photo ops, skating, Santa’s Workshop visits, more at Peak of Christmas on Grouse

Reservations are now required for photos with Santa, so be quick to book

People get their photo with Santa and his workshop, located next to the outdoor skating pond at Grouse Mountain’s annual Peak of Christmas attraction. (Photo: Tom Zillich)

The winter-wonderland attractions at Grouse Mountain’s Peak of Christmas have returned to normal operations following a couple years of pandemic adjustments.

The annual event features a Light Walk through the forest, visits with Santa in the workshop, skating on an outdoor pond, sleighrides powered by a snow cat, reindeer, movies and more.

New this year, reservations are required for photos with Santa, so visitors have to book ahead using the QR code outside Santa’s Workshop, open daily from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. (until 3 p.m. on Christmas Eve).

For use on the nearby 8,000-square-foot skating pond, it’s best to bring your own skates that can be brought up the gondola in a backpack, or skaters can rent an adult pair for $8, or $5 for kids. The pond opens at 10 a.m. daily and operates until 8 p.m. Monday to Thursday, or 9 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

A family photo op with a lit reindeer on the Light Walk at Grouse Mountain’s Peak of Christmas attraction. (Photo: Tom Zillich)

On the Light Walk, the steps and forest floor can be very slippery, so it’s a good idea to bring snowshoes and ski poles, or just foowear with really good traction. The 30-minute forest walk reveals the natural beauty of Blue Grouse Lake and several light installations for photo ops.

The Peak of Christmas is open this year until Jan. 2. Admission is included with a Mountain Admission ticket. The “family of four” rate is $119 (two adults, two kids). Tots aged four and under are free, but require a ticket. For group tickets and more details, call 604-980-9311.



tom.zillich@surreynowleader.com

