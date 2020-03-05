Lights Up Theatre to put on ‘Disney Medley’ fundraiser, Sunday, March 15

Pinocchio, Mary Poppins, The Little Mermaid, Newsies, and Hercules will be part of the program

Fans of the house of mouse rejoice! Langley Lights Up Musical Theatre School is presenting a “Disney Medley” on Sunday, March 15, which will have more than one hundred and twenty students from local schools performing classic songs, scenes, and dances from the films people know and love.

Held at the Church in the Valley Theatre, it’s part of a fundraising project that students ages five to 17 have been working with the organization through weekly classes, to learn the fundamentals of theatre.

Kim Stordy, the Langley Lights Up school director, said the program, which is now in it’s 10th year, is meant to help kids get out of their box.

“It’s about the education and opening communication skills while building up confidence and respect for one another,” she said. “We hold summer camps where students work together to put on a mini-show at the end, as well as 10 week courses that also have a final performance.”

The recipients of funds raised through tickets and additional flower sales will be the Langley Youth Hub, a local community place for youth to access resources and support.

“They help youth without stability in their lives or a place to go by providing such a great support system that covers all walks of life,” Stordy said.

She described the “Disney Medley” show as a quickpaced mash-up that will consist of snippets from known works.

Pinocchio, Mary Poppins, The Little Mermaid, Newsies, and Hercules were just some of the examples she listed that will be included in the show.

Church in the Valley Theatre is located at 23589 Old Yale Rd.

Tickets are $20 per person and can be purchased by calling Kathy Bettanin at 778-861-4559.

The performance starts at 5 p.m.

Lights Up is also readying to launch spring classes and are additionally accepting applicants for summer camps.

Anyone interested in finding out more can visit www.lightsuptheatre.ca.

