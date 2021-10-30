LIST: Halloween happenings in Langley

If you missed any of the Halloween happenings we posted about earlier this month, you can find them all here. Just follow the link. Happy Halloween!
- Pumpkin Walk, Oct. 30 (sold out)
- Trunk-or-Treat, Oct. 31
- Scarecrow Stroll, ends Oct. 31
- The Great Pumpkin Haunt, Oct. 31
- Earth Ninjas clean up, Oct. 31
- Fall festival at Aldergrove Vineyard Church, Oct. 31
- Brinkworth Dungeon
- Happy Herd looking for volunteers, Nov. 1
