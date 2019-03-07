Artwork for Khalid’s new “Free Spirit” album and companion film.

LISTEN: Khalid is coming to Surrey with new ‘Free Spirit’ songs

Album and movie launch in April, prior to his FVDED in the Park date at Holland Park

Months ahead of his headlining concert at Surrey’s FVDED in the Park festival this summer, Khalid will release a new album called Free Spirit, along with a movie of the same name.

The singer-songwriter’s sophomore album, set to launch April 5, includes the just-released track “My Bad,” via Right Hand Music Group/RCA Records.

Also, tickets are now on sale for big-screen showings of a companion film Khalid: Free Spirit at theatres around the world on April 3, including Vancouver’s Cineplex Odeon International Village Cinemas. The one-night-only fan event will include an “early listen” to the full album, two days prior to its release. Details are posted at freespiritthemovie.net.

The first single from the Free Spirit album is “Talk,” released in February.

The 95-minute film Free Spirit was conceived and created by Khalid, who grew up in El Paso, Texas, and Emil Nava. The cast includes Khalid, Dizzy Fae, Judah Lang, Estefania Preciado, Jahking Guillory and Edi Gathegi.

“It’s a direct creative parallel to his new album, using the new music to tell the stories of the beauty and the pain of growing up as Khalid has always done in his work,” according to a Sony Music Canada release Thursday (March 7). “This film expands on his lyrics and artistry by sharing a visual story as a companion piece.”

In Surrey this summer, Khalid, Zedd, Tory Lanez and French Montana will headline the fifth edition of Surrey’s FVDED in the Park music festival, on the weekend of July 5-6.

The annual festival, presented by Blueprint and Live Nation Canada, features hip-hop, R&B, rap, electronic and pop music. Two-day passes start at $189.99, plus service charges, at fvdedinthepark.com.

Other artists booked for FVDED this year include Louis the Child, RL Grime, 6lack, Lil Yachty, A Boogie Wit da Hoodie, Kayzo, Lil Mosey, Green Velvet and many others.

Last summer, FVDED filled Holland Park with more than 45,000 ticketholders over two days.

