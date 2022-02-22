Live performers in demand: tentatively

Langley Township puts out call for musicians willing to be showcased in 2022 Summer Festival Series

Valdy performed during the 2019 Summer Festival Series in Langley. (Special to Langley Advance Times)

After two summers without music at the Willoughby Community Park amphitheatre, concert organizers are hoping to be back this summer.

Earlier this week the Township of Langley issued a call out for performers of all genres to apply to be part of their annual Summer Festival Series.

The last concerts were in 2019. Events were cancelled during 2020 and 2021, due to COVID.

But the municipality’s cultural services manager Annelisa Pedersen is hoping that can all change this July and August.

“We are cautiously planning an in-person Summer Festival Series for 2022 after being unable to host performances in 2020 and 2021 due to public health orders,” she said.

“While public health measures continue to evolve, we are hopeful we can welcome the community to the Willoughby Community Park Amphitheatre for live performances this summer.”

The Township is looking for performances ranging from 15-minute sets to fully staged productions of up to two hours long. All acts must be family-friendly, Pedersen noted.

Performers of all ages are encouraged to find out how to apply at tol.ca/summerfestivalseries.

Applications will be evaluated by a jury panel that will consider talent, suitability for all ages, Langley fan base, past performance experience, and more, Pedersen said, noting additional information is available at tol.ca/summerfestivalseries.

The deadline for applications is Thursday, March 31 at 11:59 p.m.

.