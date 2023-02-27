Local band brings the joy of Shania’s music to Langley residents with an interactive and entertaining show at the Bunkhouse Bar

Michelle Reid, the lead vocalist of the band, has been a fan of Shania Twain since the 1990s when she began releasing hit after hit. (Special to Langley Advance Times)

Totally Twain, a Langley-based tribute band dedicated to Shania Twain, will be performing live at the Bunkhouse Bar located at the George Preston Centre in Langley on Saturday, April 1. The band comprises Wally Kozakow on bass, Steve Goodall on guitar, Kevan Van Keith on drums, and Michelle Reid on vocals.

“Singing many of her songs in various bands, I realized that I connected with Shania’s music and saw the joy it brought to her audiences,” Michelle said. “During the pandemic, we had a lot of time to bring our Shania Tribute to fruition.”

Describing the band, Michelle said that Wally Kozakow has a long history with music and has been in various bands throughout the years, while Steve Goodall, who grew up in York, England, came from a family of working musicians in the UK. Kevan Van Keith, on the other hand, grew up in a musical family and has played drums in many projects. Michelle has also released two albums via grants and sang in various cover bands in the Vancouver area.

According to Michelle, Totally Twain isn’t just another tribute band but has been very carefully designed to fulfill every audience member.

“It is very ‘Vegas’ and not only does it bring an authentic Shania feel, but it is interactive and entertaining,” she said. “There are few tributes that do five to six costume changes in a show. This show appeals to women and is all about girl power, but there are also many men out there who love Shania! Shania is universal and appeals to audiences from 12 years old to 80 years old.”

Michelle also mentioned that the band spent 12 months putting this show together and rehearsed regularly until it became a very tight unit.

“The audience can expect to be entertained if they come to our show at the Bunkhouse Bar in Langley,” she said. “They can expect new costumes and a few little surprises that we can’t give away. Ultimately, they will walk away feeling like they heard all of Shania’s greatest hits and will hopefully be singing the songs all the way home!”

Totally Twain has carefully selected 25 of Shania’s greatest hits off various albums, and the band has added a few of her ballads, being careful not to slow the show down too much. Michelle also teased that the audience might even hear something off Shania’s newest album, “Queen of Me,” which was released early February this year.

“The Langley connection is that two of our members live in the area. We all have family and good friends as well from Langley. Langley is home, and we are proud of our community,” Michelle said.

The band plans to travel across Canada with their show in 2023, specifically Alberta for five shows in April, and various other cities. Fans can visit their website, www.totallytwain.com, for more information on the locations.

Michelle’s message to Langley attendees is to come out, let their hair down, pull on their cowboy boots, and dance the night away to all of Shania’s greatest hits.

“You won’t be disappointed!” she said.

For Langley residents who want to support the local arts scene, Michelle recommends continuing to read local publications such as the Langley Advance Times, visiting local theaters, attending restaurants and bars that bring local talent in.

“Langley is vibrant when it comes to the arts and has so much local talent.” Michelle said.

