Damn Chandelier is performing at the Bez Arts Hub on Friday, March 22. Submitted photo

Local band fundraising for youth art programs

Damn Chandelier is playing at Bez Arts Hub on Friday, March 22.

Music and wine can be enjoyed for a good cause on Friday, March 22 at the Bez Arts Hub.

Local cover band Damn Chandelier will be playing at the venue to fundraise for youth programming at the Langley Arts Council.

Damn Chandelier performs all sorts of genres including rockabilly, bluegrass, art rock, folk rock, Celtic, jazz rock, country, Latin, and more.

“It’s an eclectic mix of all kinds of music,” explained band member Ginny Normandeau.

“It’s a lot of fun with different instrumentation, and vocalizations.”

Guests can expect to hear all sorts of instruments such as guitar, mandolin, accordion, keyboard, and more.

Normandeau added the fundraiser is important to her because she recalls being involved in arts programs while growing up.

“It’s something we need to pay attention to,” Normandeau elaborated.

According to Lana Hart, LAC president, all proceeds from ticket sales will benefit youth programming, with a focus on the musical theatre program.

Tickets cost $15 and can be purchased at the door or by calling 604-534-0781, or emailing artscoordinator@langleyarts.ca.

More information on Damn Chandelier can be found on Facebook @greatmusiclangley.

The Bez Arts hub is located at #102-20230 64th Ave., and the show runs from 7 to 9:30 p.m.

