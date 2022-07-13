Local bands to perform every Wednesday in Langley City

The performances will take place every Wednesday at McBurney Plaza from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. (Tanmay Ahluwalia/Langley Advance Times)

Celebrating summer, Langley City is inviting people to their Sounds of Summer live music series. Taking place every Wednesday till August 24, the series will feature a different local musicians and a variety of genres each week.

At today’s music evening, a local rock band named Katmoon will take on the stage.

Started by two Langley residents, Kathy and David, about five years ago, the band got a fresh touch in November last year when South Langley artist Diane Gendron joined them as a bass guitarist. With one more addition in January, the four-member band looked complete and ready to perform.

Hitting the stage first time post COVID, Gendron recalled her journey as a musician. She was just three years old when she started singing.

“I have been singing and dancing in theatre all my life,” she commented.

Gendron’s mom was a singing and piano teacher in Langley. Like Gendron, other band members, too, come from families of music lovers.

Performing first time for Langley City’s annual summer music series, Gendron said she is excited about their performance.

“We play music for the love of music. We enjoy sharing it with our audience.”

The summer series was started in 2015 but was temporarily shut down due to COVID. This year, the performances will take place every Wednesday at McBurney Plaza from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Other performances scheduled as part of the series are as follows:

1. July 20 – Quintessential Jazz Band, Genre: Jazz

2. July 27 – Dan Beer, Genre: 70’s Classic Rock

3. August 3 – The Key Collective, Genre: Folk Rock

4. August 10 – TBA

5. August 17 – The Seabillys, Genre: Traditional Celtic Music

6. August 24 – Peace Arch Chorus, Genre: Jazz to Barbershop to Contemporary A Cappella.

For more information, people can visit city.langley.bc.ca/parks-recreation/community-events/sounds-summer/.

