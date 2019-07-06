Miss Teenage Langley Jesseca Mah winner will compete for the title of Miss Teenage Canada this month. (Jesseca Mah/Special to the Langley Advance Times)

Local contestant heads to Miss Teenage Canada pageant in Toronto

Miss Teenage Langley hopes to help make education affordable with charitable platform

After being crowned Miss Teenage Langley in what would be her very first pageant, winner Jessica Mah felt her dreams were swiftly coming true.

The 18-year-old Murrayville resident earned the title earlier this yearafter spending much of her childhood wishing she could one day take part.

“Ever since I was little, these women looked so beautiful and elegant – so poised. They were real role models to me,” Mah said.

Mah recounted being involved in many rehearsals for the competition, which included swimsuit and evening gown segments. The pageant was held on March 17 at the Executive Airport Plaza Hotel.

“You forget in the moment what’s all happening,” Mah added, “but my whole family was there for support.”

Now, after winning the regional competition, she is on her way to Toronto to take part in the Miss Teenage Canada pageant and attempt to earn the country’s top title.

Read more: Langley student crowned Miss Teen Canada

“I’m prepping a lot – learning how to wave and practising my answers for the Q & A,” Mah explained.

Held from July 9 to 14, The Miss Teenage Canada pageant welcomes over 60 contestants from across the country. Judged on a personal interview, charitable contributions, public speaking skills, community engagement, and photogenic appeal, $20,000 in cash and scholarships are handed out to winners each year.

Though the experience has been exciting for Mah, she says the chance to help out and use the platform to give back to her community is what’s really important.

“My platform is affordable and accessible education opportunities,” Mah explained. “Throughout my high school years, I was a peer tutor and have seen the need for more affordable tutors. I believe that education should not be limited by a family’s financial situation.”

Miss Teenage Canada raises funds for a non-profit organization the called WE Charity (formally Free the Children) which advocates education and health for youth around the world.

“The pageant helps children with life threatening illnesses,” Mah said. “And I’ve always wanted to help fufil a child’s wish. It’s a very special thing because every child should be able to be what they want to be.”

After Miss Teen wraps, Mah will be heading into post-secondary school this fall, studying dermatology at UBC. “I’m nervous, but I know it’s going to be one of the best time of my life.”

As for the upcoming pageant, even if she doesn’t win, Mah said she is already coming out ahead with all of the people skills she has developed through the experience.

“I’ve learned how to communicate and portray myself in job interviews and make eye contact. You just got to put your best foot forward,” said Mah.

People can follow Mah and the rest of the country’s contestants at www.missteenagecanada.com.

_________________________________

Is there more to this story?

Email: ryan.uytdewilligen@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter

_________________________________

Previous story
Netflix to cut down on scenes containing smoking

Just Posted

VIDEO – GREEN BEAT: Warawa himself was an environmental hero

A tribute to the man: a late Member of Parliament, who created special awards, was deserving himself

MP Warawa remembered for kindness, faith, convictions

Hundreds of people attended a celebration of life for the late Langley politician

Pickleball players raise funds for Langley school

A Douglas Park tournament will help out the local elementary

Daughter of ‘milkshake murderer’ makes rare public appearance

True crime author Eve Lazarus stops by Indigo Langley with book’s subject Jeannine Castellani

Langley family caught in ALR rule change now relieved at government reprieve

Families can again bring relatives into modular homes on ALR land – for now

Netflix to cut down on scenes containing smoking

Tobacco on popular TV and streaming shows has reached nearly 30 million youth, non-profit says

Twin bear cubs rescued after mom killed in hit and run on Highway 1

Rescue involved a passerby, Hope Mountain Black Bear Committee members, and conservation officers

B.C. dog thought to have been killed by raccoons found alive by Good Samaritan

City of Trail will be posting warning signs about aggressive raccoons near Gyro Park

B.C. father haunted by ‘nightmares’ of daughter’s violent murder in 100 Mile House

Supreme Court Justice hears submissions for sentencing in Michael Martel case

Southern California jolted by biggest quake in 20 years

The 7.1-magnitude quake struck at 8:19 p.m. Friday and was centred 18 kilometres from Ridgecrest

Plans to save threatened B.C. caribou on hold as NDP mends fences

Environmental groups said they cheered April’s draft agreement to protect caribou from the threat of extinction

Report: Kawhi Leonard to leave Raptors, sign with L.A. Clippers

Won and done: Toronto wins NBA title, loses superstar

Alberta golf cart driver runs over and kills two geese

An employee of the Sandpiper Golf and Country Club near Edmonton was the one driving

23 projects get cash to help restore B.C.’s fragile salmon stocks

One such project aims to find dikes on Lower Fraser River that block passage of juvenile salmon

Most Read