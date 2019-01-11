(Left to right) Gerald Teichrob, bass, Phyllis Heppner, keyboard, Tyler Friesen, drums, and Doug Dunbar, guitars/sax, make up the members of the Quintessential jazz band. (Submitted photo)

Local jazz band receives note-worthy award

Langley’s Quintessential jazz band took home the Fraser Valley jazz music award last month.

Jazz music was proven to be a local group’s forte after they took home the Fraser Valley Music Award in the jazz category last month.

Langley’s Quintessential jazz band was awarded the title, and the band’s bass player, Gerald Teichrob, said it was a first for the group.

“It feels good. It’s nice to have some affirmation from the music community, and it’s also nice the Fraser Valley Music Awards include jazz as well.”

Teichrob grew up in Saskatchewan but has been living in Langley since 2003 and playing with Quintessential since 2005.

He said his other three bandmates–Phyllis Heppner, Doug Dunbar, and Tyler Friesen– are from the Fraser Valley area as well.

“We’re all good friends,” added Teichrob.

“I first started playing jazz in high school, and we never had jazz in our home. I used to listen to the radio at night and there was a station in Moose Jaw who couldn’t afford a DJ so they played pre-recordings of jazz music from 7 to 9 p.m. and I instantly fell in love with it,” explained Teichrob, who’s been playing bass since he was 15.

Teichrob said he also enjoys jazz because it allows for a lot of bass, which is the instrument he’s always been most interested in.

“Jazz gives bass the voice,” added Teichrob.

Teichrob’s high school didn’t offer a jazz program, so he got his first jazz band experience by playing with friends who were also interested in jazz.

“It’s been a long career of playing jazz. I’ve played music my whole life with different bands–blues, rock.”

When playing for a live audience, Teichrob said he thinks listeners mostly enjoy the “energy” of the band.

“They enjoy the variety, we’re quite eclectic. Our last album has a large range of jazz styles and we have fun playing the music. We are all such great friends, very supportive of one another, [and] very comfortable with each other.”

For more information on Quintessential jazz band visit https://www.quintessentialjazz.info/

Previous story
Denied application forces cancellation of The Game’s Canadian tour

Just Posted

Local jazz band receives note-worthy award

Langley’s Quintessential jazz band took home the Fraser Valley jazz music award last month.

Preserve ’heritage’ Aldergrove fire hall movement springs up

Aldergrove heritage buffs aim to keep Township’s wrecking ball from old fire hall

Christmas Kettle campaign raises over $180,000

Salvation Army thanks Langley and Aldergrove community for support

Body found in pond on rural Abbotsford property ID’ed as missing man

Remains of Ngamphon Khamkong, 36, were found on Christmas Day

Kodiaks claw Panthers 3-2

Aldergrove Junior B hockey team defeats Port Moody Panthers

VIDEO: Trudeau says Canada has granted asylum to Saudi woman in Bangkok

Rahaf Mohammed Alqunun was stopped at a Bangkok airport last Saturday by Thai immigration police

Several deaths, many hurt in Ottawa bus crash

Ottawa Hospital’s trauma centre said it received nine patients ‘in critical condition’

‘Makey Makey’ at Aldergrove Library

New programs coming to library branch this month

Decision on Schoenborn’s ask for limited release to take at least a month: lawyer

Allan Schoenborn, who killed his three kids in 2008, wants limited, staff-supported outings

Calf born to endangered Pacific Northwest orcas

Center for Whale Research cautions survival rates are only about 50 per cent

Teen gets life for 19-year-old’s swarming death in Whistler

Prosecutors say up to 15 people swarmed Luka Gordic in a planned attack in 2015

Surrey lawyer fined $418K for tax evasion

Baldev Singh Ghag receives conditional sentence, includes eight months of house arrest

B.C. animal killer Kayla Bourque back in police custody

Bourque is alleged to have breached two of her 43 court-ordered conditions

Police and Indigenous blockades going up, work to begin again on B.C. pipeline

An agreement was made on Thursday that no First Nation members would be arrested

Most Read