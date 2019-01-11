Local jazz band receives note-worthy award

(Left to right) Gerald Teichrob, bass, Phyllis Heppner, keyboard, Tyler Friesen, drums, and Doug Dunbar, guitars/sax, make up the members of the Quintessential jazz band. (Submitted photo)

Jazz music was proven to be a local group’s forte after they took home the Fraser Valley Music Award in the jazz category last month.

Langley’s Quintessential jazz band was awarded the title, and the band’s bass player, Gerald Teichrob, said it was a first for the group.

“It feels good. It’s nice to have some affirmation from the music community, and it’s also nice the Fraser Valley Music Awards include jazz as well.”

Teichrob grew up in Saskatchewan but has been living in Langley since 2003 and playing with Quintessential since 2005.

He said his other three bandmates–Phyllis Heppner, Doug Dunbar, and Tyler Friesen– are from the Fraser Valley area as well.

“We’re all good friends,” added Teichrob.

“I first started playing jazz in high school, and we never had jazz in our home. I used to listen to the radio at night and there was a station in Moose Jaw who couldn’t afford a DJ so they played pre-recordings of jazz music from 7 to 9 p.m. and I instantly fell in love with it,” explained Teichrob, who’s been playing bass since he was 15.

Teichrob said he also enjoys jazz because it allows for a lot of bass, which is the instrument he’s always been most interested in.

“Jazz gives bass the voice,” added Teichrob.

Teichrob’s high school didn’t offer a jazz program, so he got his first jazz band experience by playing with friends who were also interested in jazz.

“It’s been a long career of playing jazz. I’ve played music my whole life with different bands–blues, rock.”

When playing for a live audience, Teichrob said he thinks listeners mostly enjoy the “energy” of the band.

“They enjoy the variety, we’re quite eclectic. Our last album has a large range of jazz styles and we have fun playing the music. We are all such great friends, very supportive of one another, [and] very comfortable with each other.”

For more information on Quintessential jazz band visit https://www.quintessentialjazz.info/