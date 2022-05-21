Local musicians to rock ‘n’ roll with audience next Friday

The evening’s opening performance will feature local musician Garth Johannesson, who has teamed up with one of his “regular guys” from his band, Garth and the Guys. (Special to Langley Advance Times)

Langley’s Creative Compass Society and the Fort Langley Community Improvement Society are collaborating to bring a series of Friday evening music concerts.

The monthly spring music series, which kicked off in March with a singer-songwriter night presenting five local musicians, will now feature The Palomars. This is a three-piece rockabilly band led by Langley’s Tom Hammel.

The show is set to take place on May 27. Originally it was planned for Friday April 22, but was rescheduled due to unforeseen circumstances.

The evening’s opening performance will also feature another local musician Garth Johannesson, who has teamed up with one of his “regular guys” from his band, Garth and the Guys.

In addition, those who do not fear the stage – and are ready to entertain a local audience – can participate in Compass society’s open mic sessions held weekly at Veggie Bob’s Kitchen Cafe in Fort Langley.

Brigitte Seib, president of Creative Compass Society, said that the opportunity is open for anyone who desires a chance to be a part of the music scene.

She encouraged musicians to join the open mic sessions.

“Whether you are a newcomer to the music scene or an experienced performer, come out to Veggie Bob’s. It is an opportunity.”

Similarly, people can sign up for the Myles of Smiles open mic spots on Thursday nights. Those session runs from 6 to 9 p.m., and sign-up begins at 5:30 p.m.

“The project raises awareness of the music landscape in the community and offers an opportunity for newcomers to make connections on their musical journey and for seasoned professionals to do a test run of a new song they are working on,” Seib added.

Creative Compass Society has hosted the Myles of Smiles open mic sessions at various locations throughout Fort Langley since 2019. After pivoting to a series of online sessions during the pandemic, the society is thrilled to be back in person at these Fort Langley locations.

The society is a non-profit organization established in 2018 with a mission is to connect emerging talent with community partners fostering shared learning opportunities across arts disciplines of music, theatre, art, and film. The legacy project, the Myles of Smiles, is a series of events developed to spread the joy of music.

For more information or to purchase tickets, people can visit www.creative-compass.com. The show will take place at Fort Langley COmmunity Hall, located at 9167 Glover Road.

