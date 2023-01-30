Local resident Delaney Gilmour stars in Bard in the Valley’s first winter production

Delaney Gilmour will play Glory, Marvalyn, and Hope in Bard in the Valley’s production of “Almost, Maine”. Bringing love and laughter to the stage at Fort Langley Hall. (Special to Langley Advance Times)

Langley resident Delaney Gilmour is set to take the stage in Bard in the Valley’s (BIV) first ever winter production, Almost, Maine, at the iconic Fort Langley Hall. The play, directed by Madison McArthur, features nine vignettes about love, with a touch of good-natured magical realism.

In the play, Gilmour plays three characters: Glory, Marvalyn, and Hope.

Gilmour, who grew up in Langley and graduated from Capilano University’s Acting for Stage and Screen program in 2021, is excited to be performing at the Fort Langley Hall, a venue with personal significance to her.

“I grew up around the Fort Hall, went to girl guiding events and had my mother’s 50th birthday there so to be performing on that stage is a special treat for me,” she said.

Almost, Maine is a fundraiser to support Bard in the Valley’s summer season, including providing free performances at Douglas Park and an annual youth theatre camp.

“Audiences can expect to laugh, cry and reminisce on their own dealings with love,” she said.

Performances run until Sunday, Feb.5 , including Sunday matinees on Jan. 29 and Feb. 5.

“Almost, Maine will be the show to see this winter with six tremendous actors performing nine short love stories. Almost, Maine is full of relationship nail-biters and a special piece of magic in each story,” said producer Brad Hendy.

“Bard in the Valley’s first winter production is the right step for our community theatre to expand. We have connected with the Fort Langley Hall and its members who have made this winter production possible. We cannot thank the Fort Langley Community Improvement Society enough for their support.”

Gilmour, who has been freelancing voice-over and performing in improv and theatre since her graduation, is excited to be a part of Bard in the Valley’s first ever winter performance and fundraiser for their summer season.

“I hope it’s a success and they continue with Winter shows each year,” she said.

She also expresses her hope that the community of Langley will respond positively to the play and take away a message of love from it.

“I have no doubt that they’ll love it. Almost, Maine is such a wonderful, funny, feel-good show. I hope the audience leaves with a smile on their face and thoughts about the loved ones in their lives,” she said.

The tickets for the show can be purchased online at www.bardinthevalley.com, or by calling 604-309-5198. Prices are $20/adult and $15/student.

