Local ukulele ensemble brings music from around world to Langley

Bringing music from all across the world, the Langley Ukulele Ensemble is set to present its spring production, Music Through The Nations, in their hometown next week.

The ensemble performance will feature 17 senior members playing tunes from Africa, Central America, South America, North America, Asia, and Australia, said Paul Luongo, director of the local association.

“There is really a wide variety of music. We are trying to touch as many cultures and communities as possible,” Luongo elaborated.

Luongo, who will be leading the ensemble for their June 17 performance, shared that the show will feature songs by some of the most iconic Canadian artists.

“With a repertoire highlighting various traditional folk and pop pieces or songs, all musical selections and arrangements are bound to entertain an audience of all ages, inclusively and interactively,” he added.

This year, since the group could perform and rehearse in person after two years of COVID protocols, Luongo said the energy is better than ever.

From performing at senior residences to Canucks games, the local ukulele group has played for audiences of all kinds. With all those experiences, the association is returning to Langley for the second time this year – before heading to Victoria and Vernon next month.

“It is a great opportunity for the public to come out and support the local group.”

Luongo, who grew up in Langley’s Willoughby area, moved to Abbotsford, where he works as a teacher. He first picked up a violin at a young age, but said his music skills have evolved since joining the ukulele association.

Langley Ukulele Ensemble started its program in the Langley School District during the 1970s, when the ukulele was incorporated as part of the music offerings in various schools.

Now heading the group, Luongo hopes to see a sold-out show. Taking place Friday, June 17, at Fort Langley Community Hall, at 9167 Glover Road, The Music Through The Nations concert will start at 7 p.m. For tickets, people can visit, https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/music-through-the-nations-tickets-333702201267

