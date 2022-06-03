Longines FEI Nations Cup is fun for the family

Jumping competition at Langley show park also features live music, beer garden, pony rides, and more

Multiple family-friendly activities, including pony rides and facepainting, are incorporated into the 2022 Longines FEI Jumping Nations Cup. And the existing playground and the returning food trucks are also family favourites at tbird’s many horse events throughout the spring and summer months. (Langley Advance Times files)

Longines FEI Nations Cup Canada is back after a two-year hiatus due to COVID.

Set to take place on Sunday, June 5 at the Thunderbird Show Park (tbird), the global event welcomes thousands each year to witness the fun and excitement of world-class equestrian competition.

In addition to the competition, organizers have been consistent in offering other fun activities to the visitors every year – making sure there is something for all members of the family.

The Longines FEI Jumping Nations Cup begins at 2 p.m., and guests can start arriving at noon to take in the sights and sounds of the park, explained Chris Pack, president and operations director of at tbird.

Those who want to grab a bite before heading to the stands will have multiple food options to explore as the facility has invited food trucks on the event day.

As well, the beer garden, hosted by Trading Post Brewing Company, will be lit up and ready to serve visitors.

Like every year, the sporting event will offer family-friendly activities like pony rides and facepainting for those attending the event with kids.

Jane Tidball, tbird president and touranment director, noted her family has now been in the horse business at Thunderbird Show Park for 49 years and their goal from day one has always been to provide a wonderful experience for all – the horses and riders, the spectators of all ages, and the sponsors and staff alike.

So for those visiting the park, there’s multiple options.

With a belly full from the food trucks and drinks from the beer garden, it’s time to head to the next station.

For those interested in warming up with some dance moves prior to the sporting event, the pre-show entertainment activities could be worth checking out.

Live music and a ground drill by horse riders representing their respective nations will take place before the riders take to the arena to compete.

When asked about the most popular and his favourite activity, Pack had a hard time picking just one.

“The pony rides been there for a while,” he responded. “And the playground… everybody is on the playground before the event,” Pack added. The playground was added in 2019, located near the grandstands, featuring swings, slides, and climbing activities.

“And then the food truck… having food and beer… it’s amazing.”

Inviting guests to “one of their biggest events of the year,” Pack said the Olympic-level calibre sport event is offered at an affordable price and open to everyone.

General admission to the event costs $10, which includes parking. Kids five and younger can watch the sport for free.

This year, six teams are competing – Canada, Australia, Ireland, Israel, U.S.A., and Mexico.

“It will be the most competitive Nations Cup that Thunderbird has ever held,” Pack shared, adding that the winning team will earn a berth at finals in Barcelona.

For tickets and more information, people can visit the show park’s website tbird.ca. The park is at 6975 248th St.

