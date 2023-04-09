Glee Dango plays the part of Julie Graham-Chang, left, and Pitt Meadows actress Mia Bella will be playing the part of Lydia Goldblatt in the new television series <em>Popularity Papers</em>. (Special to The News)

Glee Dango plays the part of Julie Graham-Chang, left, and Pitt Meadows actress Mia Bella will be playing the part of Lydia Goldblatt in the new television series Popularity Papers. (Special to The News)

Lower Mainland actress stars in YTV show Popularity Papers

Popularity Papers airs Mondays 3 p.m. PST on YTV beginning April 10

A Pitt Meadows actress has found her way onto a new television show premiering on Monday on YTV.

Mia Bella will be playing the part of Lydia Goldblatt, in the new series called Popularity Papers, based on a series of books by author Amy Ignatow.

The story follows two best friends, Julie and Lydia played by Glee Dango and Bella, as they try to figure out what makes a person popular in middle school. The pair conduct a variety of social experiments that teaches them more about the value of friendship, kindness, and confidence.

Bella’s character, Lydia, is an “extra extrovert” who is high in energy, and always strives for what she wants, however, in elementary school she was at the fringes of the class social circle. Now in middle school, Lydia thinks this is her chance to be popular, but it is clear that she is misguided in believing popularity is what she needs. Instead she needs to accept herself, flaws and all.

In 2020 Bella was recognized with two Joey Awards for her role on the Disney television series Gabby Duran and the Unsittables – one for Best Actress in a regular or recurring television role.

Since then she has been working on her dancing, music, and she received her black belt in martial arts.

READ MORE: Pitt Meadows actress in new Disney show

The 14-year-old landed her latest role after receiving an audition request. After reading the books she realized how much she shared in common with the character and really wanted the role.

“I worked very hard on my character development for the auditioning process. I had some coaching sessions,” she explained.

ALSO: Pitt Meadows actress receives national recognition

Bella said the show does a really good job of portraying what real life school is like. And the characters, she noted, go through a lot similar situations that teens go through in middle school and high school experience. Especially when it comes to not fitting in, being bullied, or feeling left out, or feeling the need to be popular and have people like you.

“I feel a lot of people can relate to that,” said the actress.

Season one of Popularity Papers airs Mondays 6 p.m. PST on YTV beginning April 10, or on demand on STACKTV.

Have a story tip? Email: cflanagan@mapleridgenews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Movies and TVPitt Meadows

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
‘The Super Mario Bros. Movie’ is a box office smash
Next story
9 to 5 gives theatre lover a platform to fight for the underdog

Just Posted

Someone cut locks to get access to the westernmost ball diamonds at Noel Booth Park in Langley’s Brookswood neighbourhood in the 20300-block of 36th Avenue at the beginning of the long weekend, and used a vehicle to tear up the field. Langley Fastball Association president Jeff Clegg called it ‘pretty demoralizing.’ (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)
VIDEO: Locks were cut to use vehicle to trash ball diamonds at Langley’s Noel Booth Park

Samuel Honzek is up for rookie of the year. (Ron Wilton, Giants/Special to Langley Advance Times)
VIDEO: Giant in the running for rookie of the year title

Langley’s Lauren Trotzuk is artistic director for the upcoming release of <em>9 to 5 – The Musical</em><em>, </em>being presented later this month in Abbotsford<em>. </em>(Deanne Moore/Special to Langley Advance Times)
9 to 5 gives theatre lover a platform to fight for the underdog

MC Reverend Sophia Duncey, spoke to 300 people of all ages who took part in the first post-pandemic Stations of the Cross Easter event in Fort Langley on Good Friday, April 7. (Rob Wilton/RJMedia.ca)
VIDEO: Stations of the Cross returns to Fort Langley