Dwight Storring of Kitchener, Ont. aired ‘Dog’s Best Friend’ on YouTube at the end of January to bring awareness to the efforts made by ElderDog Canada. (screen grab)

‘Man’s Best Friend:’ Documentary highlights non-profit that helps seniors with dog care

Volunteer-run ElderDog offers its free services to seniors in Langley

To help a volunteer-run non-profit raise funds to continue to help seniors with their dogs’ daily activities – including right here in Langley – an Ontario filmmaker recently premiered a documentary about the organization that explores the stories of families and their dogs.

Dwight Storring of Kitchener, Ont. aired ‘Dog’s Best Friend’ on YouTube at the end of January to bring awareness to the efforts made by ElderDog Canada.

“I have long admired the work that they [ElderDog] do in helping older folks stay connected with their companion animals,” Storring says at the beginning of the film.

ElderDog was first founded in Nova Scotia in 2009 by Dr. Ardra Cole and it now operates all across the country, including Langley.

Walnut Grove’s John and Marjorie Sutherland’s miniature poodle Maggie has local volunteers from ElderDog visit her twice a week to get some outdoor time.

READ MORE: PHOTOS: Non-profit helps Langley seniors with dog care

John and Marjorie aren’t able to walk Maggie anymore, so volunteers at ElderDog have been visiting the local couple since June 2019 to help get the pup some exercise.

“We’re getting older, we can’t take her for walks, [but] we used to take her for walks,” John previously told the Langley Advance Times.

“[Now], ElderDog comes and takes the weight off our shoulders.”

The non-profit offers services in a variety of areas such as dog care support, re-homing of dogs, education, and bereavement support.

Money raised by the organization is used to support the dogs, which in some cases can be costly.

The 50 minute film explores “the life-changing stories of five families and their dogs. Viewers will meet an aging Great Dane, an athletic German shorthaired pointer, a wire-haired rescue dog, two French bulldogs, and a bull mastiff as they navigate their changing family circumstances.”

“These five short films will show just how much we depend on our dogs to celebrate the good times and also whether the bad,” Storring said.

For more informaton or to donate visit www.elderdog.ca.

Dogs Langley Seniors Volunteer

