Arizona Coyotes forward Alex Kerfoot (middle right) got married to his long time girlfriend in Lake Country over the weekend and his former Toronto Maple Leaf teammates Mitch Marner, John Tavares, Michael Bunting, Jake Muzzin, Justin Holl, and Morgan Reilly (left to right) were all in attendance. (Tessa Virtue/Instagram)

Arizona Coyotes forward Alex Kerfoot (middle right) got married to his long time girlfriend in Lake Country over the weekend and his former Toronto Maple Leaf teammates Mitch Marner, John Tavares, Michael Bunting, Jake Muzzin, Justin Holl, and Morgan Reilly (left to right) were all in attendance. (Tessa Virtue/Instagram)

Many Toronto Maple Leafs attend former Bud’s wedding in Okanagan

John Tavares and Mitch Marner were in attendance

A star-studded line-up was in Lake Country over the weekend to attend their former teammate’s wedding.

Newly signed Arizona Coyotes forward Alex Kerfoot married his longtime girlfriend Marissa Balleza in Lake Country over the weekend in front of many NHL players, including lots from his former team, the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Olympic gold medalist and Leafs defenceman Morgan Reilly’s fiance Tessa Virtue posted a photo on her Instagram story from the wedding, posing with Kerfoot’s now former Leafs teammates John Tavares, Mitch Marner, Michael Bunting, Justin Holl, Jake Muzzin, and of course, Reilly.

Also in attendance were Kerfoot’s former Leafs and Harvard teammates Colin Blackwood and Jimmy Vesey.

After four years in Toronto, Kerfoot signed a two-year, $7 million deal with Arizona on July 1.

READ MORE: Lotto Max $35 million winner purchased in Kamloops

READ MORE: Buffalo Rouge Brewing set to open in Kelowna

@cunninghamjordy
jordy.cunningham@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

KelownaLake CountryNHLOkanaganWeddings

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Michael Jackson sexual abuse lawsuits on verge of revival by appeals court
Next story
Star-studded Times Square rally held for striking actors and writers

Just Posted

A vehicle was destroyed by a powerful blast in the parking lot in the Willoughby Town Centre on Wednesday, July 26. (Kyler Emerson/Langley Advance Times)
BREAKING: Explosion rocks Langley shopping centre

Dane Dobbie scored two goals and five points but the Langley Thunder lost 16-8 to the Nanaimo Timbermen on Sunday at Nanaimo’s Frank Crane Arena in Western Lacrosse Association action. (Ryan Molag LEC photo/Special to Langley Advance Times)
Thunder fall to Timber

A RCMP SUV near 200th Street and the Langley Bypass, with bullet holes in its windshield after the shooting incident on July 25, 2022. (Langley Advance Times files)
IN OUR VIEW: Attacks cast a long shadow on Langley

Paul Wynn, 60, was murdered a year ago by Jordan Goggin. (Special to the Langley Advance Times)
Family mourns brother one year after murder in Langley shooting spree