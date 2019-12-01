MAP: Christmas lights and displays around Langley

Our interactive map will show homes with holiday decor through out the holidays

As the calenders turn to the month of December, the bright lights and Christmas displays will illuminate Langley for the holiday season.

The Langley Advance Times doesn’t want anyone to miss out on a single bulb either.

Submissions of pictures, tips, and display addresses will be accepted all season long, so that residents know where the best and brightest views are.

Whether the lights are strung for fun or for charity, locations will be shared through an interactive map, and there will be a chance to be featured in the Langley Advance Times light listings below;

https://drive.google.com/open?id=1ztwq2q65aVJmw1kRQVfwFj4bkWJpQoyy&usp=sharing

People can email everything Christmas display related to entertainment@langleyadvancetimes.com or as a direct message through Facebook.

Visitors are asked to respect residents’ properties if they do take in a display.

Plan ahead to see if displays are open to the public or a view to enjoy from the sidewalk.

Many displays do accept charitable donations, so arriving with cash or appropriate items in hand is recommended.

Read More: MAP: Christmas is coming to Langley

Watch for updates online at www.langleyadvancetimes.com, on the interactive map, and in the newspaper.