Meteor shower viewing party experience this August at Aldergrove Regional Park

Metro Vancouver is helping people get out into local parks with programs that allow for physical distancing to protect the public and staff.
At Aldergrove Regional Park, a Star Gazing and Stories program will allow participants to sit under the stars on the evenings of Thursday, Aug. 13 or Saturday, Aug. 15.
The event, which runs 9:30 to 11 p.m., will be a chance for people to watch the Perseids meteor shower and listen to stories from parks staff, as well enjoy a lantern-lit trail.
Normally, each year dozens of people gather in groups at Aldergrove Bowl area of the park for a Metro Vancouver stargazing event.
The novel coronavirus has led to the event requiring ticketing, and including a limited number of people as organizers follow provincial health regulations.
This year, participants that sign up are encouraged to bring their own blanket and picnic for this all-ages event.
Families, individuals, and groups must register in advance, at $15 per household, which includes a maximum six people.
Those interested can book online for either the Aug. 13 or the Aug. 15 stargazing event.
Star Gazing & Stories – Family Program – 2 Nights