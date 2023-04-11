Millie Bobby Brown Announces Engagement To Boyfriend Jake Bongiovi

Millie Bobby Brown has shared the news of her engagement to her boyfriend, Jake Bongiovi, on Instagram.

The Stranger Things star posted a picture of herself wearing an engagement ring alongside Jake, whose father is legendary rocker Jon Bon Jovi. Jake also posted similar pictures on his own Instagram with the caption “Forever” and a white heart emoji. Millie and Jake first met on Instagram, and have since attended several red carpet events together.

Millie, who shot to fame as Eleven in Netflix’s Stranger Things, is set to reprise her role for the last time in the show’s upcoming fifth and final season. She has expressed her gratitude for the opportunity the show has given her and the support of its creators, brothers Matt and Ross Duffer.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Arts and EntertainmentEntertainment

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Langley-born ukuleleist to perform classical music concert on Sunday
Next story
Singer Gordon Lightfoot cancels 2023 concert schedule, citing health

Just Posted

Vancouver Giants netminder Jesper Vikman has signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the Las Vegas Golden Knights of the NHL, beginning with the 2023-24 season. (Rob Wilton/file)
Vancouver Giants’ netminder Jesper Vikman signs with Las Vegas

Cellist Anne Janelle and ukuleleist James Hill will perform at the Rose Gellert Hall on Sunday, April 16. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
Langley-born ukuleleist to perform classical music concert on Sunday

Elenor, 4, from Murrayville, released Chinook smelts into the Nicomekl River system on Saturday, April 30, 2022. She was one of about 600 kids and adults who turned out for the Langley hatchery’s first in-person open house since the pandemic hit. ( Langley Advance Times file)
Kid-friendly open house for salmon release in Langley on Saturday

Langley Olympians Swim Club member Julia Strojnowska, 17, (far left) won a gold medal (and broke the LOSC club record) in the 400m freestyle at the 2023 Canadian Swimming Trials, held March 28-April 2 in Toronto. (LOSC/Special to Langley Advance Times)
Langley’s Julia Strojnowska wins gold at Canadian Swimming Trials in Toronto