Monster truck meet and greet offers fans a chance to see world famous “Grave Digger” up close

Grave Digger Monster Truck will be parked at Inland Langley for a “meet and greet” barbecue on Thursday, March 12. (Taryn Sing/Special to the Langley Advance Times)

The world famous Grave Digger Monster truck will be on display at Inland Langley on Thursday, March 12.

Vancouver’s PNE Coliseum is hosting a Monster Jam event on March 14 and 15 – promising “the ultimate mix of high-flying action and four-wheel excitement” involving “12,000-pound trucks and the world-class athletes who drive them.”

Several of the trucks will be on display in between their servicing at the Inland service shop.

Inland Langley will be serving lunch – hot dogs, burgers, chips and drinks – have a Bounce Castle for the kids, and showcasing products from Kenworth, Case Construction, and Link-Belt.

They’ll also be giving away two sets of four tickets to Monster Jam and said attendees might even get an autograph from the driver.

Inland Langley is located at 2670 Gloucester Way. The event runs from 12 to 4 p.m.

