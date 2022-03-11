More Downtown Langley murals about to start moving

The first moving mural to be released was Flower Power, located at 20251 Fraser Hwy., beside C-Lovers Fish & Chips. This mural features colourful daisies and was added to the Mural Walk in the fall of 2020. The murals filters have been accessed more than 23,000 times since the association launched them in November. (Tanmay Ahluwalia/Langley Advance Times)

More Langley murals to get the augmented reality (AR) technology touch as the local business association has announced the expansion of the ‘moving murals’ initiative.

The Downtown Langley Business Association (DLBA) has decided to bring three more murals to life through an AR experience.

The technology offers an interactive experience where real world objects are enhanced by computer generated perceptual information. By scanning QR codes located near each activated mural, users can access the AR component.

People would need a smart phone or tablet, as well as Instagram to access the AR murals.

In simpler terms, the technology will allow people to see the elements of the murals moving and also take photographs and videos of themselves with the moving art form.

“Our Downtown Langley Mural Walk has been a popular attraction since it began, and the moving murals component has just taken that interest to the next level” said Teri James, executive director of the association.

MORE ON ART: Langley gallery to showcase art work of Fraser Valley students

“You can see bees flying and landing on flowers, images popping right off the wall, and you can even grow yourself a pair of angel wings. These murals really do bring the art to life,” she explained.

While the Downtown Langley Mural Walk has been around for several years, the moving murals were launched in October 2021 to add a new experience to selected murals.

The Downtown Langley Business Association will release information on the newly added murals on its Instagram account throughout March.

The first to be released is Flower Power, located at 20251 Fraser Hwy., beside C-Lovers Fish & Chips. This mural features colourful daisies and was added to the Mural Walk in the fall of 2020. Social media types have been drawn to it like, well, bees to a flower.

“It has been a favourite with influencers in the community,” James said.

The just released augmented reality experience brings the daisies to life as they pop off the wall and spin.

“There is also an additional surprise animation revealed when you have another person stand in front of the camera,” shared James, elated.

READ MORE: Langley What’s On: Community calendar for February 2022

The project is expected to attract more visitors to downtown Langley community.

“Moving Murals has definitely proven itself to be an attraction that everyone is excited about.” added James.

The murals filters have been accessed more than 23,000 times since the association launched them in November.

For more information about the Downtown Langley Mural Walk, people can visit www.downtownlangley.com.

.

ArtInstagram

The first moving mural to be released was Flower Power, located at 20251 Fraser Hwy., beside C-Lovers Fish & Chips. This mural features colourful daisies and was added to the Mural Walk in the fall of 2020. The murals filters have been accessed more than 23,000 times since the association launched them in November. (Tanmay Ahluwalia/Langley Advance Times)

The first moving mural to be released was Flower Power, located at 20251 Fraser Hwy., beside C-Lovers Fish & Chips. This mural features colourful daisies and was added to the Mural Walk in the fall of 2020. The murals filters have been accessed more than 23,000 times since the association launched them in November. (Tanmay Ahluwalia/Langley Advance Times)